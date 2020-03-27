Disneyland and Disney World will remain closed indefinitely

Corinne Reichert/CNET

Disney has announced its theme parks in the US will remain closed indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic. While originally planning to reopen Disneyland in Anaheim, California and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida at the end of this month, Disney said Friday the seven American parks will be closed until further notice, as well as the Disney Springs and Downtown Disney shopping and dining areas and the multiple hotels on each property.

"While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our guests and employees remain the Walt Disney Company's top priority," Disney said in a statement. "As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, the Disneyland Resort will remain closed until further notice."

Disney said it would work with people who have reservations at Disney hotels to help modify their visits or get a full refund. Annual passholders will have the expiry of their tickets extended out to cover the period of closure, while any one-day tickets are valid until Dec. 30, 2021 and unused multi-day tickets are valid until Jan. 12, 2022. Vacation packages, dining and activity reservations and special event tickets can be fully refunded.

Disney first announced it would shut down Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris on March 13 due to health concerns about the spread of COVID-19. The Tokyo Disney Resort was shuttered in late February, after both Shanghai Disney and Hong Kong Disney closed in late January.

Disneyland Paris' website still says it'll be closed only until the end of March; Shanghai Disney will remain closed until further notice while Wishing Star Park and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel reopen "with limited operations"; Tokyo Disney says it will reopen "April 20 or beyond"; and Hong Kong Disneyland will remain closed indefinitely although Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre remains open.