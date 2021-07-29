Disney sued by Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson over movie's streaming release, report says

Marvel Entertainment/Screenshot by Joal Ryan for CNET

Disney is being sued by Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson over the company's decision to release the Marvel blockbuster on its streaming service Disney Plus simultaneously with its wide release in theaters, the Wall Street Journal earlier reported Thursday. The suit claims Disney breached its Johansson's contract, which reportedly guaranteed and exclusive theatrical release and based her salary partly on how much the film made at the box office (but not based on its success streaming).

Disney didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Marvel's Black Widow is the latest -- and the biggest -- same-day film release on Disney Plus so far. As has become the practice of several major Hollywood studios during the pandemic, Disney released the film in theaters and online at the same time, giving film fans wider options for watching new-release movies at a time when health risks and public safety protocols continue to crimp audiences ability to cram into theaters. Disney's model, known as Premier Access, requires an extra $30 payment on top of the regular price of Disney Plus subscription.

Black Widow drew a big audience its opening weekend, both on the big screen and at home. Disney Plus subscribers spent more than $60 million to watch it online, on top of its $158 million haul at the box office worldwide during its first weekend -- and more than $300 million to date.

