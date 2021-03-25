Disney reportedly unveils Disneyland expansion plans

Disney via The Orange County Register

Disneyland has announced plans for a long-term expansion of its theme parks, hotels, retail and dining areas on existing Disney property in California, a report Thursday said. The expansion would see a new theme park located throughout the Downtown Disney area as well as on the Toy Story, Lilo and Stitch parking lots and winding between the Disneyland Hotel and Paradise Pier Hotel, The Orange County Register said citing a media briefing by Walt Disney Imagineering exec Jeanette Lomboy.

The west side of the Disneyland Resort, located near Disneyland Drive, Katella Avenue, Walnut Street and Magic Way, would see the existing theme parks of Disneyland and California Adventure expanded under the project dubbed DisneylandForward, according to the report.

Read more: Disneyland set to reopen April 30: Here's the latest news

"Guests are demanding immersive integrated experiences that are not singular in their uses," Lomboy said, according to the OC Register. "Retail, dining, entertainment, theme parks and hotels are all part of the same experiences in the same place. And we need the space in our lands to create story-rich environments."

The concept art shows mountains and lagoons across the current Downtown Disney shopping and dining district, and between the hotels.

The expansion would need to be approved by the City of Anaheim.

Disney Parks didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.