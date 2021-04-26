Disney Plus: What's coming in May 2021?

With Falcon and the Winter Soldier all finished up now, May will be the first time in 2021 that Disney Plus doesn't have a a big time Marvel show on the go. That's a shame, but Disney is making up for it with The Bad Batch, Disney's latest animated Star Wars show.
That's arguably the biggest release for Disney Plus this month, outside of Cruella, Disney's 101 Dalmations prequel starring the magnificent Emma Stone as a young Cruella de Vil.
Here's everything coming to Disney Plus in May 2021.
May 4
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 101
May 7
Disney Wander over Yonder
Everyone's Hero
Flicka 2
Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Big Shot: Episode 104
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 107
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 102
May 14
Disney Special Agent Oso
Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps
X-Men: The Last Stand
Life Below Zero (S15)
Race to the Center of the Earth
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 201
Big Shot: Episode 105
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 108
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 103
May 21
Disney Big City Greens
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures
Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
Fury Files (Interstitials)
Ice Road Rescue
Running Wild with Bear Grylls
Inside Pixar: Unpacked
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 202
Big Shot: Episode 106
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 109
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 104
May 28
Bluey Shorts
Disney Sydney to the Max
Kingdom of the Polar Bears
Wicked Tuna
Cruella
Launchpad
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 203
Big Shot: Episode 107
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 110
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 105