Disney Plus: What's coming in June 2021?

In 2021 Disney Plus has provided a steady supply of quality TV. As one season ends, another begins. We've had The Mandalorian, WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Bad Batch and now... Loki!

Of all the shows on Disney's slate this year, Loki's the one I've been looking forward to most. The Loki character has been a stalwart of the Avengers series and the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- and perhaps the most entertaining.

Perhaps the second most significant release is Raya and the Last Dragon, which finally emerges from the Premier Access paywall and is free for all to watch. Definitely worth a watch if you haven't seen it yet.

June 4

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia (S2)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3), Ep. Texas Throwdown

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 204

Big Shot: Episode 108

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 106

Marvel Studios Legends

June 9

Loki: Episode 1

June 11

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)

The Happiest Millionaire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. Portugal's Rugged Coast

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)

Zenimation: Season Two Premiere

Big Shot: Episode 109

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series:Episode 205

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 107

June 16

Loki: Episode 2

June 18

Luca

Dino Ranch (S1)

Disney Just Roll With It (S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. The Maine Ingredient

Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)

Big Shot: Episode 110

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 206

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 108

June 23

Loki: Episode 3

June 25

Disney Bunk'd (S4)

PJ Masks (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3): Ep. Croatia's Coastal Adventure

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)

When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 101

Wolfgang

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 207

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 109

June 30

Loki: Episode 4