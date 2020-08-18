Disney Plus September 2020: Every new movie and TV show coming this month

Disney

Hey did you know that Mulan is coming to Disney Plus in September. That you will be able to stream Mulan for a pretty hefty fee that we will most likely pay because we want to watch Mulan.

Man, I'm really excited to watch Mulan.

Other stuff on Disney Plus this month? I guess. Just check the gigantic list below. I've bolded Mulan for your convenience.



Bend it like Beckham was a good movie, maybe you can watch that once you're tired of rewatching Mulan.

September 4

Ancient China from Above (s1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

Mulan

Earth to Ned

One Day At Disney – Episode 140

Muppets Now – Season Finale

Pixar In Real Life – Season Finale

Weird But True – Episode 304

September 11

Christopher Robin

One Day At Disney – Episode 141 – "Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier"

Weird But True – Episode 305 – "Photography"

September 18

Bend it Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)

Europe from Above (s1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (s1-7)

Soy Luna (s2-3)

Violetta (s3)

Wicked Tuna (s9)

Becoming

One Day At Disney – Episode 142



Weird But True – Episode 306

September 25

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)

Muppet Babies (s2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (s3)

Sydney to the Max (s2)

Wild Central America (s1)

X-Ray Earth (s1)

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

One Day At Disney – Episode 143

Weird But True – Episode 307