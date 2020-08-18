Hey did you know that Mulan is coming to Disney Plus in September. That you will be able to stream Mulan for a pretty hefty fee that we will most likely pay because we want to watch Mulan.
Man, I'm really excited to watch Mulan.
Other stuff on Disney Plus this month? I guess. Just check the gigantic list below. I've bolded Mulan for your convenience.
Bend it like Beckham was a good movie, maybe you can watch that once you're tired of rewatching Mulan.
September 4
Ancient China from Above (s1)
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D3: The Mighty Ducks
Never Been Kissed
Strange Magic
Trick or Treat
The Wolverine
Mulan
Earth to Ned
One Day At Disney – Episode 140
Muppets Now – Season Finale
Pixar In Real Life – Season Finale
Weird But True – Episode 304
September 11
Christopher Robin
One Day At Disney – Episode 141 – "Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier"
Weird But True – Episode 305 – "Photography"
September 18
Bend it Like Beckham
Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)
Europe from Above (s1)
Ever After: A Cinderella Story
Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)
Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)
Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno
Once Upon a Time (s1-7)
Soy Luna (s2-3)
Violetta (s3)
Wicked Tuna (s9)
Becoming
One Day At Disney – Episode 142
Weird But True – Episode 306
September 25
Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)
The Giant Robber Crab
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)
Muppet Babies (s2)
Oceans
Port Protection: Alaska (s3)
Sydney to the Max (s2)
Wild Central America (s1)
X-Ray Earth (s1)
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
One Day At Disney – Episode 143
Weird But True – Episode 307
Discuss: Disney Plus September 2020: Every new movie and TV show coming this month
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.