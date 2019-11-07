Disney Plus reaches deal with Amazon

Disney Plus

Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced reaching a distribution deal with Amazon for Disney Plus, as reported earlier by CNBC. The agreement will see Amazon's Fire TV devices carry the upcoming streaming service, The Wall Street Journal reported. Disney Plus confirmed the deal to CNET, saying Iger made the comments during Disney's earnings call late Thursday.

Disney Plus launches on Nov. 12, and will offer a swathe of old and new Disney, Fox, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content. It's priced at $7 a month.

"We've spent the last few years completely transforming The Walt Disney Company to focus the resources and immense creativity across the entire company on delivering an extraordinary direct-to-consumer experience, and we're excited for the launch of Disney Plus on November 12," Iger said Thursday.

The deal follows Disney and Amazon's discussions over the terms of carrying Disney apps on the Fire TV device, according to the WSJ report. Amazon's Fire sticks offer a way for people to stream online content to their TVs. Amazon will reportedly be giving its Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers a free seven-day trial of Disney Plus.

Disney has added support for Samsung, LG, Apple, Google and Microsoft in addition to the Amazon Fire TV, Iger said on the call.

Iger also said FX will be developing content exclusively for streaming platform Hulu.

"FX is producing original programming for Hulu," Iger said, adding FX's entire library of content will be moved to Hulu. Shows currently airing on FX will be available on Hulu "hours after they air."

A bundle with Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu with ads will be priced at $12.99 a month, according to Axios.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.