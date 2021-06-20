Disney Plus remake of Eragon is trending, author chimes in

20th Century Fox

Over 50 thousand tweets are calling for streaming giant Disney Plus to turn its mammoth head toward the much-loved (and sadly maligned) Eragon fandom and do a remake of the poorly received 2006 film.

Given that Disney now has the rights to properties once owned by 20th Century Fox, and given the success of Disney Plus' Marvel series lately -- namely WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and more recently Loki -- it's not difficult to see why fans feel comfortable entrusting their favorite series to Disney now.

The original film was a pretty undeniable flop, with only a 16% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. It admittedly had a stacked cast, with Ed Speleers' Eragon supported by John Malkovich, Jeremy Irons, Robert Carlyle, Rachel Weisz and Djimon Hounsou -- but that wasn't enough to save it from a script that didn't stick to the source material and, frankly, was derivative at best.

Author Christopher Paolini chimed in with the tweets, adding his voice of support to the crowd.

He's also since added a #Remake section to his website, saying, "The Inheritance Cycle is long overdue for an adaptation on screen. Many fans have written to studios with this plea, so far without success - because they were each working alone. The time has come to stand together, unified in our call for an adaptation! With a fandom as large as ours, an organised and consistent message has a real chance of making an impact."

But the books themselves are well regarded and are seen as must-reads for younger fantasy readers, so the Twitter storm rages on.

(1/2) "Arya's Test"



Happy to finally post this! Who else would like to see a GOOD Eragon series adaptation? @disneyplus



Hope you like it @paolini !#eragonremake pic.twitter.com/wS46F9kUln — Maxime Bocquier - Concept Artist (@MaxBConceptArt) June 20, 2021

The Inheritance Cycle was my childhood obsession! @Disney

Do the #EragonRemake and an army will watch!@paolini pic.twitter.com/XqpxhbQJnR — Medieval Florida Man (@dragonheart459) June 20, 2021

People deserve more than the disaster of 2006 @Disney

you have the rights, community is begging for something like this and you literally have nothing to lose. #EragonRemake pic.twitter.com/MK7iMqEWWn — Bogomil Valkov (@BogomilValkov) June 20, 2021

The 2006 film is currently available to stream on Disney Plus if you want to see for yourself how well (or not well) the story was originally adapted.