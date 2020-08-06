Disney Plus' Mulan release: Everything we still don't know

Disney

Disney's unorthodox release of Mulan online -- like most things during the coronavirus pandemic -- answers one question while raising a dozen others. After delaying the theatrical release of Mulan three times since its planned big-screen launch in March, Disney finally gave audiences an answer as to how they'll get to watch the flick: Disney will sell access to the big-budget, live-action remake starting Sept. 4 for $30 on Disney Plus, its subscription streaming service that already costs $7 a month. Mulan also will debut in theaters the same day in countries where Disney Plus hasn't launched and where cinemas are actually open.

It's an unprecedented strategy. Unfathomable six months ago, selling Mulan online the same day it hits theaters is a major defection from the rigid rules that usually keep new movies in cinemas exclusively for 75 days or more. Until the pandemic, Disney had been a loyal friend to those theatrical windows, racking up more box-office blockbusters in the last five years than any other studio.

But it's also a twist to how Disney Plus has been pitched to audiences since it launched in November. Disney Plus has been marketed as a rival to Netflix, an all-you-can-eat buffet to stream almost everything Disney produces for one monthly subscription. But Mulan will be an additional transaction members must pay -- and a pricey one at that. That will be new to Disney Plus' 60 million subscribers.

A few of the finer points about Disney's Mulan release have started to come into focus: People who pay the $30 for Mulan will be able to watch it for as long as they remain active Disney Plus subscribers. In other words, this isn't a high-priced rental.

And Disney's chief executive said that Mulan's strategy doesn't set a new standard for how other Disney films will reach audiences during the pandemic. Mulan is an experiment, and it doesn't necessarily presage other movies, such as Marvel's Black Widow set to hit theaters Nov. 6, following the same path.

But defying convention means we still don't know much about how Mulan's release will go down. Asked a list of questions, Disney said it isn't commenting on Mulan's release beyond the information it gave Tuesday.

Here are the five biggest questions that remain unanswered.

Where in the world will Mulan be sold online and where will it be in theaters?

Disney confirmed Tuesday that Mulan will be released on Disney Plus in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, mentioning those countries by name. Beyond that, things get fuzzy.

Mulan will be available on Disney Plus in "a number of Western European countries," the company said. Disney Plus currently operates in 10 Western European countries, with more on the way, but Disney didn't specify which European countries are set for Mulan's online release.

Adding another wrinkle, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Mulan would be released in theaters "in certain markets where currently we have no announced launch plans for Disney Plus and where theaters are open."

What does that mean for countries that have Disney Plus launch plans that happen after Mulan's debut? Are they cut out of any access to Mulan? Disney Plus is set to launch in eight more European countries on Sept. 15, nearly two weeks after Mulan's premiere: Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Will they be excluded from Mulan's theatrical release and its online release both? And Disney Plus is supposed to launch somehow in Latin America in November, but the company hasn't specified dates or countries yet. Does Latin America count as a place with an announced launch plan, and therefore excluded from theatrical release?

And we don't know if Mulan's release on Disney Plus is mutually exclusive with a theatrical release in a country that could support both. New Zealand, for example, is confirmed to be getting Mulan on Disney Plus -- but New Zealand cinemas are open widely, a benefit of the country keeping the coronavirus well under control. Will Kiwi audiences have the choice of seeing Mulan either online or in theaters, or will the movie skip cinemas there because it is confirmed for Disney Plus?

We don't even know exactly how much Mulan will cost on Disney Plus in international markets either. The movie will be priced at $30 in the US, and Disney has said that international prices will vary but should come close to the $30 US cost.

Will Mulan become available to stream as part of a standard Disney Plus subscription at some point? When?

In pre-pandemic times, Disney typically would add its big-screen releases to Disney Plus roughly six to nine months after their theatrical premieres. But now that Mulan's big-screen release is the same day as its arrival on Disney Plus, will the service remove the $30 fee following the same timeline?

Again, we have little precedent to guide us here. This so-called day-and-date release model -- when a movie comes to theaters and home viewing simultaneously -- is rare, especially for a movie as big as Mulan. When Universal released is Trolls World Tour sequel day-and-date in April, putting it both in theaters and as a high-price rental, the company indicated it would stick with the standard stages of a movie release now that the premiere has passed. But it's unclear if Disney will behave in a similar way.

Speaking of which, will Mulan be an online exclusive to Disney Plus in perpetuity or will customers have a chance to rent or buy it on other stores like Amazon Video or Apple TV at some point? We just don't know.

Will people who purchase Mulan on Disney Plus be able to download it to watch offline?

Disney Plus has a generous download policy. Pretty much everything on the service is available to download for offline viewing. The service limits the number of mobile or tablet devices that its subscribers can download on, allowing no more than 10 devices, but that's the only constraint.

But it's unclear whether Mulan will be a downloadable title. The fact that Mulan access doesn't expire suggests the title may also come with other privileges that any other item in Disney Plus' library offers, which would include downloads. Other video-on-demand stores like Apple's TV app and Amazon Video allow customers to download rentals, but for Disney Plus, we have no track record to go by.

How will the Disney Plus user interface accommodate a video-on-demand purchase?

Other video services have transactional movie rentals and purchases live side by side with subscription libraries. Amazon and Apple both do this, letting titles available to Prime Video members and Apple TV Plus members exist alongside stuff you can rent and buy. But those platforms originated as transactional stores and then added their subscription libraries later.

Disney Plus' short life has been as a wide-open, all-access library, and so its user interface doesn't currently ahve any store-like features. Disney Plus mobile apps, for example, don't currently have a dedicated tab or hub to find purchases. Since Mulan won't expire so long as you keep you Disney Plus membership active, it's possible that the title will simply be unlocked as part of your wider Disney Plus catalog, and you can find it by searching, adding it to your watchlist or browsing in the Disney section of the app. But, again, we don't know.

Will Disney Plus subscribers be charged automatically with their payment method on file or need to enter payment info?

Unlocking Mulan on Disney Plus will require an extra $30 payment. For monthly subscribers, presumably the service will automatically charge whatever method of payment you already have on file for your monthly membership fee. But some of these payment methods, like in-app purchases, come with big fees that Disney must pay. It's possible that Disney limits the platforms that allow you to pay for Mulan, which could require you to enter new payment info.

Even if Disney Plus opts to simply charge your method of payment on file, that may trigger snafus for people who are annual -- or longer -- subscribers. The long lag time in between an annual member's first and only payment to Disney Plus raises the possibility of expired credit cards or anything else that could make an automatic payment go awry.

The very first people who signed up for Disney Plus paid for a discounted three-year subscription, what was known as a Founder's Circle deal. But these subscribers haven't touched their Disney Plus payment details in more than a year by the time Mulan arrives. That could mean that Disney Plus' most loyal subscribers are the ones most likely to run into payment snafus.

Will Mulan have closed-captioning for people who are hard of hearing? Will it have descriptive-audio tracks for people who have visual impairments?

Cinemas typically have accommodations for people with disabilities, but they're unreliable. In the US, theaters are required to provide closed-caption display devices for people with hearing impairments. And for patrons with visual impairments, theaters are required to have devices that play audio-description tracks, which are specialized tracks that describe the action taking place, interspersed with a movie's dialogue. But these devices in theaters can be awkward, prone to dead batteries or notorious for missing dialogue.

Disney Plus has a strong track record for accessibility. The service supports closed-captioning and descriptive audio, and Disney Plus apps have navigation assistance to help subscribers with disabilities. In July, the American Council of the Blind gave Disney Plus an achievement award for its descriptive audio.

Since new movies need to have closed captions and descriptive audio prepared so theaters can comply with accessibility law, Disney presumably already has those accessibility features on hand for Mulan. For the film's Disney Plus release, it may be simply a matter of ingesting the captions and descriptive audio for Mulan when the service loads up the title itself, as it does for all the rest of its programming. But since Disney isn't commenting on any details of Mulan, that includes the film's accessibility support.