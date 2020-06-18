Disney Plus July 2020: Every new movie and TV show coming this month

July is almost here and it's a big month for Disney Plus. The major release this month? Hamilton, a filmed version of the original Broadway production that ended up going global. If you're familiar with musical, you're probably already well aware it'll be available to watch on Disney Plus from July 3. If you're not? Better mark the date on your calendar.
What else is coming? You'll be able to watch (or rewatch) Solo: A Star Wars Story from July 10. That movie is underrated in my humble opinion.
Here's the full list...
July 3
Animal ER (S1-2)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Ice Age: Collision Course
Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)
Race to Witch Mountain (2009)
The Big Green
The Mighty Ducks
Hamilton
Pixar in Real Life Episode 109
Disney Family Sundays Episode 135
One Day At Disney Episode 131
It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 108
July 10
Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)
Gigantosaurus (S1)
Secrets of the Zoo (S3)
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Disney Family Sundays Episode 136
One Day at Disney Episode 132
It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 109
July 17
A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Disney Junior Music Lullabies
Lost City of Machu Picchu
Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)
The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World
Wild Chile (S1)
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
Disney Family Sundays Episode 137
One Day At Disney Episode 133
It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Season Finale Episode 110
July 24
Wild Congo (S1)
Wild Sri Lanka (S1)
Disney Family Sundays Episode 138
One Day At Disney Episode 134
July 31
Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
Animal Showdown (S1)
Best Job Ever (S1)
Big Cat Games
Cradle of the Gods
Destination World (S1)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)
Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Hunt for the Abominable Snowman
India's Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
King Fishers (S1)
Lost Temple of the Inca
Marvel Funko (S1-2)
Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)
What Sam Sees (S1)
Muppets Now Premiere Episode 101
Disney Family Sundays Episode 139
One Day At Disney Episode 135
