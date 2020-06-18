CNET también está disponible en español.

Disney Plus July 2020: Every new movie and TV show coming this month

Hamilton is here. Pretty much all you need to know at this point.

Disney is releasing a filmed performance of Hamilton on July 3 on streaming service Disney Plus. 

July is almost here and it's a big month for Disney Plus. The major release this month? Hamilton, a filmed version of the original Broadway production that ended up going global. If you're familiar with musical, you're probably already well aware it'll be available to watch on Disney Plus from July 3. If you're not? Better mark the date on your calendar.

What else is coming? You'll be able to watch (or rewatch) Solo: A Star Wars Story from July 10. That movie is underrated in my humble opinion.

Here's the full list...

July 3

Animal ER (S1-2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Hamilton 

Pixar in Real Life Episode 109 

Disney Family Sundays Episode 135 

One Day At Disney Episode 131 

It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 108 

July 10

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S3)

Solo: A Star Wars Story 

Disney Family Sundays Episode 136 

One Day at Disney Episode 132 

It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 109 

July 17

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile (S1)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals 

Disney Family Sundays Episode 137 

One Day At Disney Episode 133 

It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Season Finale Episode 110 

July 24

Wild Congo (S1)

Wild Sri Lanka (S1)

Disney Family Sundays Episode 138 

One Day At Disney Episode 134 

July 31

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Animal Showdown (S1)

Best Job Ever (S1)

Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World (S1)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

India's Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

King Fishers (S1)

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko (S1-2)

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)

What Sam Sees (S1)

Muppets Now Premiere Episode 101 

Disney Family Sundays Episode 139 

One Day At Disney Episode 135 

