Disney Plus has an impressive library that helped it attract 10 million users in one day. It also may soon be finally adding a feature that should've been there when it launched last week: the ability to track your viewing progress to easily pick up watching later.
According to ComicBook.com, the Mouse House is planning to add a "continue watching" feature to its new service in the "near feature." Whether that is before the end of 2019 or in early 2020 is currently unknown.
The lack of the ability to pick up where you left off has been an early criticism of Disney's service, with fans taking to Twitter to complain about it since Disney Plus' launch last week.
A standard feature at Netflix, Amazon and Hulu (plus countless other streaming services), this addition should finally allow you to easily keep track of what show you were bingeing and where exactly you left off in a rewatch of Frozen.
Disney did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.
Discuss: Disney Plus is reportedly working on a continuing to watch feature
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.