Disney Plus is reportedly working on a continuing to watch feature

Disney Plus has an impressive library that helped it attract 10 million users in one day. It also may soon be finally adding a feature that should've been there when it launched last week: the ability to track your viewing progress to easily pick up watching later.

According to ComicBook.com, the Mouse House is planning to add a "continue watching" feature to its new service in the "near feature." Whether that is before the end of 2019 or in early 2020 is currently unknown.

The lack of the ability to pick up where you left off has been an early criticism of Disney's service, with fans taking to Twitter to complain about it since Disney Plus' launch last week.

is disney plus gonna have a “continue watching” section or am i gonna have to search in my watchlist every damn time — 𝗺𝗶𝗮 ✪ 𝗺𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗺 (@xspideyxsoldier) November 12, 2019

Things we need from #DisneyPlus



- A “Continue Watching” playlist/queue

- Keeping track of where you left off in a movie/tv show

- Ability to see what you previously watched

- Ability to see your “Recent searches”

- A better functioning “Watchlist” feature — Doctor Manhattan (@JRWTheCreator) November 17, 2019

Okay but are we not gonna address Disney plus not having a continue playing list??? — Salomeeeee💕 (@SalxmeA) November 17, 2019

A standard feature at Netflix, Amazon and Hulu (plus countless other streaming services), this addition should finally allow you to easily keep track of what show you were bingeing and where exactly you left off in a rewatch of Frozen.

Disney did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.