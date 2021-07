Disney Plus: Everything coming in August 2021

Laurie Sparham/Disney

After an absolutely barnstorming start to 2021, August feels like a relatively slow month for Disney Plus. There's no more Loki, no big blockbuster movie releases. The Bad Batch continues, but that's pretty niche at this point.

The only thing resembling a big release this month is Cruella, which is available for free on the service from August 27.

Here's everything coming to Disney Plus this month...

August 4

America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Fit For Service

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. One Brick At A Time

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)

Short Circuit Season 2 Premiere

Marvel Studios Legends

Monsters At Work: Episode 6

Turner & Hooch: Episode 3

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life: Episode 2

August 6

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 15

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 8 (Finale)

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doutbfire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Finland's Midnight Sun

August 11

What If…?: Episode 1

Monsters At Work: Episode 7

Turner & Hooch: Episode 4

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life: Episode 3

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1), 8 episodes

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Front Of The Pack

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Canine Quarantine

Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2), 10 episodes

Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1), 7 episodes

August 13

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 16 (Finale)

Aquamarine

Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. Sharks Gone Rogue

August 18

What If…?: Episode 2

Monsters At Work: Episode 8

Turner & Hooch: Episode 5

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life: Episode 4

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Pack Attack

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Blind Faith

Disney The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)

Growing Up AnimalDiary of a Future President

August 20

Eragon

August 25

What If…?: Episode 3

Monsters At Work: Episode 9

Turner & Hooch: Episode 6

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life: Episode 5

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Twin Trouble

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Dogs V Cats

Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER (S9)

Gigantosaurus (S2)

Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian

August 27

Cruella

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Underdog

Dan in Real Life