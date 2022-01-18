Disney Plus: Every TV show and movie coming in February 2022

Marvel Studios

Look Disney Plus fans, I'm gonna give it to you straight: February 2022 is a light month.

After almost a solid year of being spoiled with heaps of new content, new shows, new movies, new documentaries, next month is just... super quiet.

I guess you could make a fuss about the The Book of Boba Fett's finale, but that show's been a bit flat. I guess you could get excited about The Making of Hawkeye and The Making of Eternals, but yeah... this is pretty small potatoes compared to what we've been getting the past few months.

Which is fine! Thankfully, in the last few months Disney Plus dropped so much good stuff, you likely haven't ploughed through it all yet. A recommendation if I may? You absolutely need to watch The Rescue. One of the best documentaries I've seen in years. Get on it!

February 2

The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

The Book of Boba Fett - Episode 6

February 4

Never Been Kissed

Torn

Snow Dogs

February 9

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 6 episodes)

The Book of Boba Fett - Finale

Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Hawkeye

February 16

Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Eternals

February 18

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse

February 23

Free Guy

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

February 25