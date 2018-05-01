Disney is livestreaming the sunrise at Magic Kingdom right now

We don't know why it's happening, but it's happening: Disney is livestreaming the sunrise at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Florida.

The stream offers several different angles of the Magic Kingdom, focusing in particular on the Cinderella Castle, which is currently bathed in the early light of dawn.

It's not entirely clear why Disney is doing this, but it certainly looks pretty.

Update, May 1 at 12:19 p.m. BST: The stream has now ended.