Disney for Adults: 'Storyliving' Features Disney's New Palm Springs Community Complete With Oasis

Disney has unveiled its latest project, and it's targeted at adults: Storyliving by Disney is a new community of neighborhoods.

The first Storyliving neighborhood announced Wednesday is called Cotino and is located in Rancho Mirage, in the Greater Palm Springs area. It includes condos and single family homes, and has zoning approval to build a hotel and dining, shopping and entertainment offerings like live performances, cooking classes and seminars.

There will also be a 55+ area of the community.

Disney plans for there to be a 24-acre "grand oasis" at the center of the neighborhood.

The oasis will feature "the clearest turquoise waters with Crystal Lagoons technology and a promenade area offering vistas of the oasis and the Santa Ana mountain range in the distance," Disney says. The oasis will include a beach park with water activities, accessible to the public by purchasing a day pass.

Buying a property in the community will also come with the option to purchase a club membership that gives access to an oasis clubhouse, an area of the beach and recreational water activities that are for club members only and "Disney entertainment and activities throughout the year."

No word yet on how much the voluntary club membership will cost, or on the pricing of homes.

Palm Springs was chosen as the setting for Disney's new community development project, because it was Walt Disney's own favorite retreat, an area he called his "laughing place," the company said.

Palm Springs has also "inspired generations of makers, from original inhabitant Cahuilla basket-weavers and storytellers, to contemporary artists and innovators," according to Disney's Storytelling website.

Disney is also "exploring other location options" across the US to continue expanding Storyliving. Any communities is builds will "take inspiration from the authentic culture and heritage of each region, crafted with an eye on comfort and design," according to Disney.

The community was designed by Disney imagineers but is being developed and built by Scottsdale-based DMB Development. Once built, it will be managed and run by Disney cast members.

Disney already has a few communities, including the luxury Golden Oak neighborhoods in Orlando, Florida, which includes Disney World tickets with membership.