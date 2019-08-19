Disney details Disney Plus international release, compatible devices

Disney

As Disney gets closer to its November 12 release of Disney Plus, the company is finally checking off a few missing boxes. After most recently announcing a Netflix-rival $13 per month bundle that throws in subscriptions to Hulu and ESPN Plus, we now know which devices will be able to stream the forthcoming service.

In an announcement Monday, Disney announced that its new platform will be coming to most of the devices you'd expect. The list includes:

There are, however, some notable exceptions with no mention of support on Samsung Smart TVs or Amazon's Fire TV platform.

In addition to detailing device support, Disney also revealed that the platform will launch in Canada and the Netherlands on November 12, with pricing running $8.99CAD per month (or $89.99 per year) and €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year), respectively.

On November 19 the rollout will extend to Australia and New Zealand with pricing at $8.99AUD per month (or $89.99 per year) and $9.99NZD per month (or $99.99 per year), respectively.

In the US Disney Plus will be available in that aforementioned $13 per month Hulu/ESPN Plus bundle or on its own for $7 per month (or $70 per year).

With the D23 Expo set to kick off on August 23 this week should be a busy one for Disney and Disney Plus. with the company already taking to social media to begin promoting the new streaming service.