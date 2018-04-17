RSA Conference 2018

The US hasn't ruled out cyber strikes against foreign countries and has "a full spectrum of response options" available, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco, Nielsen said the US needs to take an assertive stance to stop hacks against its infrastructure. In order to deter such attacks, she considers the possibility of recommending cyber strikes when planning responses with other government agencies.

"If we don't start identifying and punishing our assailants, they will overtake us," Nielsen said in prepared remarks. She said Homeland Security wouldn't conduct a strike, if one is needed.

Nielsen's comments come as the government and technology community wrestle with the thorny issue of whether countries should carry out cyber attacks in response to hacks carried out or funded by foreign governments. No consensus has emerged and many tech companies have declared they won't participate in a cyber strike.

Indeed, Microsoft, Facebook and other tech companies signed a pledge on Tuesday not to help governments with such attacks.

Nielsen acknowledged the pledge and agreed with the principle of setting a standard for behavior.

"We need norms," Nielsen said. "We all need to agree as to what these are."

In an interview with reporters a day earlier, Nielsen said Homeland Security relies on sanctions of all kinds, including economic and diplomatic sanctions. The goal is to make hacking take up more resources and become a less attractive option.

"We have to raise the cost of the attack," Nielsen said.

In March, the US singled out nearly 20 Russians and leveled economic sanctions for their alleged role in the spread of misinformation around the time of the 2016 US presidential election. The Russians are also believed to have plotted hacks of the US power grid, water supply and air transportation system.

Nielsen expressed her support for the sanctions, which were announced by the US Treasury Department.

"We will not tolerate cybermeddling aimed at the heard of our democracy."

Nielsen's remarks come one day after Homeland Security, the FBI and the UK's National Cyber Security Centre publicly warned that Russian hackers have been scouring the internet for unsecured routers to use them to carry out hacking attacks.