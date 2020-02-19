Another Democratic presidential debate kicked off Wednesday night in Las Vegas with Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and a debate newcomer, former NYC mayor Mike Bloomberg, who took a lot of heat.
Twitter had plenty to say about the showdown.
Warren comes out swinging
The debate started off with abs right off the bat with Warren reminding the audience that President Donald Trump isn't the only one who has used misogynic terms against women, but that Bloomberg is guilty of the same tactic. Bloomberg has struggled to recover ever since. Twitter users responded with reactions showing everything from Rocky boxing to Pokemon creatures breathing fire.
And uh... Game of Thrones.
This might be the best use of the "Curb your Enthusiasm" meme I've seen in a while...
Post-it Notes vs. PowerPoint
Warren also aimed at Buttigieg's health care plan, calling it a PowerPoint instead of a real plan and said Klobuchar's is just "a Post-it Note." And Twitter had fun with memes of Post-its and references to the 1997 movie Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, in which the main characters pretend to be the real inventors of the popular sticky notepad.
Bloomberg gets dragged
Bloomberg got attacked by all sides about his taxes, mistreatment of women and support of racial profiling, leading to memes showing group fights and animated GIFs of The Office's Michael Scott looking extra agitated.
This one might sum it up best.
Rough night for Bloomberg.
Originally published Feb. 19 at 6:55 p.m. PT and updated throughout the event.
Discuss: Democratic debate memes: Warren and Sanders show Mike Bloomberg absolutely no mercy
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.