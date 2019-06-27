Democratic debate 2019 memes, night two: Grab that torch, and those essential oils

Getty Images

Back so soon? There are so many Democratic presidential hopefuls the first debate had to stretch into two nights. On Thursday, 10 contenders are debating from Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo are broadcasting live from 6 to 8 p.m. PT.

The first debate produced its share of meme-worthy moments, from candidates one-upping each other with Spanish to NBC forgetting to turn the mics off on its first set of hosts.

Thursday's candidates includes some political powerhouses, from former vice president Joe Biden to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Also on the list are California Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, author Marianne Williamson, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, California Rep. Eric Swalwell and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet.

Follow this post as we track the most meme-y moments of the night.

Torch song

One early zinger came when Swalwell jabbed at Biden's age (he's 76) by citing a statement Biden made 32 years ago about passing the torch to a new generation of leaders. Biden's retort that he's "still holding on to that torch" also earned some jokes.

"I'm still holding on to that torch" is basically the motto of the Baby Boom. — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) June 28, 2019

Biden's problem is that he feels he's entitled to a fictional torch he was promised long ago.



The torch isn't yours dude. #DemDebate — Charlene Carruthers (@CharleneCac) June 28, 2019

Joe Biden could not raise his hand because he was clinging too tightly to the torch. #DemDebate2 — FCILA (@FatChickinLA) June 28, 2019

Author, author?

One of the more unusual candidates on stage was Williamson, who's written numerous self-help and spiritually themed books. Not everyone was sure why she was there, and others had thoughts on what her policies might be. Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, tweeted, "Is Marianne Williamson a character from Clue?" Tweeted another, "Marianne Williamson would end illegal immigration with essential oils."

Is Marianne Williamson a character from Clue? #DemocraticDebates — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson is that family member on Family Feud who never gets to come up and play. #DemDebate #DemDebate2 — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) June 28, 2019

Is it just me or does Marianne Williamson sound like Cathy Anne? #DemDebate #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/6lCuLG5zL5 — Little Fire (@LittleFire24) June 28, 2019

When Marianne Williamson goes off about negative energy. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/y7fmPeQDHN — Nope, not today (@bobbys_world99) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson would end illegal immigration with essential oils #DemDebate #DemDebate2 — Sh*tBag (@ShitBag20394932) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson is the only candidate bold enough to propose a witchcraft based health care system. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) June 28, 2019

I have no interest in Marianne Williamson as a candidate, but I do love her soft yet Gilda Radneresque voice. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) June 28, 2019

Bernie Sanders: Healthcare is a human right



Joe Biden: People should be able to choose the healthcare coverage they want



Marianne Williamson: Doctors are crisis actors who created the common cold to control our thoughts during rainy weather — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 28, 2019

Fight night



Biden couldn't stay out of the line of fire. One of the most heated exchanges of the night came when Harris confronted him on racial issues and his past record on busing.

Tempers were raised, and Twitter reacted. "Kamala Harris had two things on her to-do list tonight," cracked one Twitter user. "She crossed off the first. The second is "Take names."

Kamala Harris coming at Joe Biden tonight like..#DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/Fdt0Gh4FCt — Mike Hanley 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 (@Magic20099) June 28, 2019

When a couple arguing on your flight but you got the middle seat #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/B7y9DxNoqP — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) June 28, 2019