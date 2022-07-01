Delta Offers Travel Waivers to Fend Off July Fourth Travel Crush

Fourth of July flyers can expect a busy weekend, so Delta is taking preemptive steps to try and ease the travel crush.

The airline is issuing systemwide fare difference travel waivers from July 1-4. These waivers allow passengers to rebook their flights for either before or after the busiest Fourth of July travel days with no extra costs, as long as they fly to the same destination as their original ticket.

However, the waivers have a short time window. According to Delta, rebooked travel must take place by July 8.

The waivers are part of an effort to relieve the effects of what Delta calls "operational challenges." Delta said it expects to carry a passenger volume "not seen since before the pandemic" this holiday weekend. Nearly 3 million people could depart US airports each day over the holiday weekend, reported CNBC.

For travelers, this means delays, cancellations, and long lines are all imminent this Fourth of July weekend.