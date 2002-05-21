CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

Dell upgrades tape-backup products

Dell Computer has released a new tape-backup system, the PowerVault 122T, a 3.5-inch thick automated tape library that can use up to eight cartridges for a maximum capacity of 320GB of uncompressed data. A low-end version of the product costs $4,150, Dell said Tuesday. Tape libraries, while increasingly being augmented by faster disk-based storage, are still popular because of their large capacity.

