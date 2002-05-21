Dell upgrades tape-backup products

Dell Computer has released a new tape-backup system, the PowerVault 122T, a 3.5-inch thick automated tape library that can use up to eight cartridges for a maximum capacity of 320GB of uncompressed data.
A low-end version of the product costs $4,150, Dell said Tuesday. Tape libraries, while increasingly being augmented by faster disk-based storage, are still popular because of their large capacity.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.