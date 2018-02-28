DeleteVero campaign spawned by concerns over founder's past

Almost as quickly as Vero grew in popularity on the internet, the social media app is the target of a backlash over concerns about the co-founder's past and the app's terms of service.

The app, an alternative to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, skyrocketed to the top of Apple's App Store this week, thanks largely to its promise of a lack of ads and algorithms. But questions about co-founder Ayman Hariri's previous experience as an executive of a Saudi construction company has led to a campaign encouraging users to #DeleteVero.

Hariri is the billionaire son of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, who was assassinated in 2005. The backlash focuses on his tenure as deputy CEO of Saudi Oger, a construction company that shut down in 2017 "after years of mismanagement," with at least $3.5 billion in debt and thousands of unpaid workers, Bloomberg reported last year.

A 2016 Reuters story reported how the company abandoned thousands of migrant workers in a crowded, filthy desert camp without months of back pay and with limited access to food, water or medical care.

Users were not happy to learn these details.

Just so everyone knows. The people behind this app are just about as awful as the app itself. #deletevero https://t.co/9f9Kss3zLB — BEN BISHOP (@BISHART) February 27, 2018

Well... Vero was Cool for a quick minute. Then I found out that the CEO is a scumbag and screwed over 9,000 Filipinos. Pair that with a shady user agreement and I’m out! #DeleteVero — Dominic Briones (@dominicphillip) February 27, 2018

Some users also expressed concern about who owns the content they post on the network. Responding to a user's tweeted request for clarification, Vero said users retain the rights to everything they post to the app.

Need clarification on this @verotruesocial — The Snyderos (@realsnyderos) February 22, 2018

But that hasn't stopped users from trying to delete their Vero account, leading to further outrage, with many users complaining they couldn't simply delete their account, but rather had to submit a support request to have their account deleted.

After reading a few articles & learning the shady past of the CEO of Vero I have just officially 'requested' to delete my Vero account. That's right u must 'request' to have your account deleted... let's see how long this takes 😒 yay for jumping on band wagons without research — Ben Wells (@benniewells) February 28, 2018

A Vero spokeswoman told CNET that Hariri wasn't immediately available to comment. We will update this report with his statement when he responds.

Security: Stay up-to-date on the latest in breaches, hacks, fixes and all those cybersecurity issues that keep you up at night.

Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad services that will change your life.