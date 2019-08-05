20th Century Fox

Deadpool and its sequel, Deadpool 2, don't lack in razor sharp inappropriate jokes, anti heroes, star-studded cameos and bloody violence. Since Disney added 20th Century Fox to its metaphorical Infinity Gauntlet, Marvel Studios regained film rights to Deadpool, Fantastic Four and the X-Men. This, according to Deadpool 2 director David Leitch means the third installment might not be rated R.

"It's rated R so that's not necessarily the [Marvel Cinematic Universe] brand but he doesn't necessarily need to be R and [Disney] don't necessarily need to only make PG-13 movies," Leitch told Yahoo Movies UK on Monday. "I think we'll find a happy ground."

Last December, Deadpool 2 was re-released in theaters under the title Once Upon a Deadpool and billed as PG-13. The re-edited, holiday themed version ran from December 12 until Christmas Eve in the US.

Disney and Leitch didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

