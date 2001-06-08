DataPlay secures $55 million

DataPlay announced it has received a $55 million funding commitment, bringing its total financing to $119 million. Boulder, Colo.-based DataPlay creates digital storage, measuring about the size of a quarter, used in devices for storing images, software, games and video. It expects to sell a 500MB version of its storage product for $10. The current round of investors includes Eastman Kodak, Intel Capital, Olympus Optical, Trans World Entertainment, MeVC Draper Fisher Jurvetson Fund, Imation Corporation, Sequel Venture Partners, Colorado PERA, Portage Venture Partners, SG Cowen Securities, A.G. Edwards Capital, Graystone Ventures and musician David Crosby. See complete list.