Cyberpunk 2077: The quickest ways to make money

Enlarge Image CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 is real, it's out in the wild and, despite bug issues, it's breaking records on Steam. If you're one of the millions who's picked the game up, you've probably realized by now that, sadly, things in Night City can cost a lot of money. Want a pair of legs that'll let you double jump? That's 45,000 eurodollars. A luxury car? 225,000 eurodollars. You've also probably noticed that story missions don't give you that much money.

Sadly, if you want to taste the finer things in Night City, you're going to have to hustle. Here are the best ways I've found to make eurodollars.

CD Projekt Red/Screenshot by CNET

Solve crime

Cyberpunk 2077 gives you the option to quick travel, but I don't think this is always a good idea -- especially if you want to make money. Throughout the city you'll find crimes in progress. These will be indicated on your map with cyan symbols and can range from battery-in-progress, a police shootout, or even just gathering evidence by checking out the contents held by a dead body.

Help solve these issues and the Night City Police Department will pay you, often between 2,000 and 5,000 eddies. Just as importantly, there'll often be a gang leader or nearby box you can loot to get solid items and more eddies. Sometimes the money you loot exceeds what the NCPD pays you, plus the loot can be of Epic or Legendary variety.

And again: These are everywhere. Investing a half hour into traveling about Night City and being a local vigilante will net you tens of thousands of eurodollars.

CD Projekt Red/Screenshot by CNET

Loot, craft, sell

Loot is the simplest way to make money in Cyberpunk.

When you kill a bad guy, they'll almost always drop a weapon, piece of armor or other item. Sometimes you'll find armor or a weapon better than the one you're currently using, but after 15 or so hours this becomes pretty rare. But don't leave those goods laying there, take them to your local dealer or dropoff point and sell them.

Much of the loot you get will only sell for between 100 and 1,000 eddies, but it's a real quantity over quality situation. You'll be able to make between 2,000 and 5,000 eddies after a combat-heavy story mission, for instance.

I'd add here that you should buy a skeletal cyberware upgrade that lets you carry more weight, i.e. more loot, as early as possible.

Similarly, you can also craft weapons to sell. You'll get crafting components as you play through the game -- looting them and acquiring them through hacking mainframes -- and you can also disassemble weapons/armor for parts (something particularly valuable later in the game, as you begin to craft rare items).

You'll use these parts to upgrade weapons, but if you find yourself with an excess you can also craft weapons and sell them, turning a quick profit. A real lemon into lemonade situation.

CD Projekt Red/Screenshot by CNET

Gigs

Night City is filled with "fixers," shady characters who'll hire you to do this or that job for eurodollars. They'll get in contact with you via text or phone call, and their missions range widely. Sometimes you'll be hunting for rampaging junkies, other times you'll infiltrate a gang hideout to put a tracker on a car. These gigs are often fun and challenging and, most importantly, will score you a lot of eddies.

You'll get paid handsomely for these, often in excess of 5,000 eurodollars. Just as importantly, you'll get plenty of loot from downed opponents. Keep your eyes peeled as these missions climax too, as I'd often find thousands of eddies in the form of loot in the last area of certain gigs.

CD Projekt Red/Screenshot by CNET

Take advantage of this bug

I've put this one last because A) It's a bug that will likely be patched soon, and B) I haven't been able to test it myself. But players are reporting a bug that allows you to sell an item at a dropbox for 3,995 eddies, buy it back for 5 eddies, sell it again for 3,995, buy it back for 5 -- over and over again.

You'll need to progress to Act 2 of the story. Go to the Santo Domingo area and find/complete a side job called Space Oddity. This mission revolves around a bunch of bums who have somehow gotten a top-secret military briefcase, but don't know how to open it. You can get the briefcase off them by paying money, or if your Body attribute is high enough (nine points) you'll get it for free. Once you have the briefcase, you can open it if your Intelligence attribute is high enough (nine points), or by finding a nearby keycard.

Inside the briefcase is intel on an item being dropped off from space. You'll get coordinates put into your map, and once you're there you'll fight some bad guys and see that it's a painting. Take that painting to any drop box and buy, sell, buy, sell, and so on.

It's not honest, but it'll damn sure get you a luxury ride.