Cyberpunk 2077 will be delayed 21 days, from Nov. 19 to Dec. 10, developer CD Projekt Red said in a tweet Tuesday. It cited as the reason the process of testing nine different versions of the sci-fi game while working from home. The game launches just after the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Along with those versions, it'll be available on PS4 and Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. CD Projekt included the fancier PS4 Pro and Xbox One S in its count as well.

"Since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved towards almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works and every version runs smoothly," director Adam Badowski and CD Projekt co-founder Marcin Iwinski wrote in the release. "We're aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says that 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do."

Cyberpunk 2077 won't run natively on the PS5 or Xbox Series X and S -- the developer said people who get the PS4 and Xbox One versions will be able to upgrade to the next-gen versions, but it hasn't said when the upgrade will be available. In the meantime, you'll still be able to play it on the next-gen consoles via their backward-compatibility features.

The game had already been delayed from April to September, then to November, having been revealed with a teaser trailer back in 2013 -- prior to the release of the PS4 and Xbox One. It had a huge moment during E3 2019, when Keanu Reeves was revealed to be playing Johnny Silverhand.