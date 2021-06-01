Cyberattack on JBS reportedly causes meat plant closures

Getty Images

JBS USA, one of the largest meat producers in the country, was targeted by a cyberattack on Sunday that hit the company's servers in the US and Australia. The full extent of the damage is unknown, but JBS released a statement noting the servers in question had been suspended, backup servers were unaffected and customer data secured.

JBS' five largest beef plants in the US suspended operations as a result of the cyberattack, according to a Bloomberg report Tuesday. The five plants together reportedly process 22,500 cattle per day. Some slaughter operations in Australia were also reportedly down.

The company's statement on Sunday noted the possibility of delayed transactions as a result of the attack.

"The company is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of the situation," JBS said. "Resolution of the incident will take time, which may delay certain transactions with customers and suppliers."

The attack comes just weeks after hackers targeted the Colonial Pipeline, one of the largest gas pipelines in the US, with a ransomware hack. JBS has not confirmed how many plants have been shut down or the extent of expected delays to meat production as a result of this hack.

JBS didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.