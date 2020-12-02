Cyber Monday kitchen deals that are still available: Blendtec, Keurig, Staub, Instant Pot and more

Deal Savings Price















































Cyber Monday 2020 is donezo but thanks to a Cyber Week mentality from many retailers, there are still plenty of kitchen and cookware deals available. Those delicious discounts include a Keurig K-Compact that dropped and a super-charged for $190 (my personal pick). There are also lingering Cyber Monday deals on Instant Pot pressure cookers and some very fine French cookware including a for $100 or . We also found some great new deals at Best Buy including a and .

Read more: The best meal kits deals for Cyber Week

Wondering what sort of deals to look for after Cyber Monday? Keep an eye out for lingering discounts on Instant Pots, air fryers and Keurig coffee machines along with deals on Vitamix blenders, cookware, kitchen tools and other gadgets. It's a bit of a guessing game as to what will stay or go on sale after the big rush, but we promise to scour the depths of the web and keep you updated. The timing is perfect too: With many of us likely to be spending more time in the kitchen well into 2021, this is definitely a good year to bestow a handsome new or multipurpose air fryer on the budding home chef on your holiday shopping list. Below, find some of the best Cyber Monday kitchen and cookware deals still happening now. Check back often as we'll be updating this list with the latest kitchen deals.

Blendtec While Vitamix may be the darling of the home blender world, Blendtec is not far behind with regard to power and performance. If you know where to look you can get one for quite a bit cheaper, too. Speaking of which, Home Depot currently has a very powerful Blendtec Classic 570 down to $190 for Cyber Monday. That's cheaper than you'll find it anywhere else and about as cheap as you'll find a Blendtec blender, period.

CHEFMAN I won't lie to you: I can't stop making french fries and frozen dim sum in my air fryer. There isn't a better way to get that crispy crust or shell on something and you don't even need oil to get it. It's also my go-to for reheating leftovers, in case you've got any laying around (wink). This 3.5-liter Chefman air fryer has plenty of cooking capacity for a family. It also looks cool (most don't) and is down to just $30 right now.

Bella If you're a serial host (in normal times) for gameday or award show watch parties -- or both -- this feels like something you'd probably use a lot. I don't have to explain what a slow cooker is but this deeply discounted 5-quart comes with a little bonus dip warmer for queso, artichoke dip or whatever else is on the menu. You can lift the stoneware pot out of the big slow cooker for easy serving and cleanup.

Staub Casseroles, pasta bakes, holiday sides: You name it and this Staub ceramic baking dish will make the perfect home for it. Staub is definitely not a budget brand but $30 for this sturdy ceramic baker is very much in our wheelhouse.

When you sign up for the popular wine subscription service, Winc will start you off with a seriously good deal on bottles of vino for Cyber Week. You'll save a flat 50% on your first Winc order with special code 2020holiday50. Even more fun, the brand gets right inside your head with an in-depth palate analysis to find the best bottles for you before you build your box of wine.

Keurig With a 36-ounce reservoir, the K-Compact coffee maker is about 3 inches wider than the K-Slim and K-Mini but similar in height. It's also ideal for small kitchens and tighter spaces. This model did drop down to $35 during a Black Friday flash sale, but $49 is still a great price for the Keurig K-Compact.

If you can't decide between buying an air fryer, a slow cooker or a pressure cooker, Ninja would like you to know you don't have to. This advanced Ninja 6.5-quart multicooker can pressure-cook, air-fry, boil and slow-cook, and has become a popular kitchen sidekick of late. It has 8 quarts of cooking capacity and intuitive controls for easy meal-making.

Williams Sonoma This Staub 4-quart cocotte (think Dutch oven) is down $329 to just $100. Staub is up at the top of the heap with crafters like Le Creuset and Mauviel when speaking of fine French cookware, and this is a versatile piece you (or the lucky person you snag it for) will be using for decades, if not longer. This is a major deal on a fine piece of cookware, perfect for braising, stewing, sauces and oven roasts. Enameled cast iron couldn't be easier to clean and it looks so darn good on your range. The rustic pot is available in select colors at the sale price.

Sur La Table With the holidays looming, don't be caught without enough baking dishes to house all those roasts, sides, casseroles and desserts. Snag two for just $25 for Cyber Monday.

Instant Pot The Viva appears to be an offshoot of the popular Duo model with the addition of sous vide and cake-making (!) options, according to Instantpotology. This Instant Pot does just about everything you'd want or need a multicooker to do and under $50 is about as low as you'll see it go. It features 15 cook settings: soup, meat/stew, chili, cake, egg, slow cook, pressure cook, saute, rice, multigrain, steam, sterilize, porridge, warm and yogurt. Six quarts is the most popular size, as it's large enough to use when cooking for groups but not so huge that you'll find it difficult to store. It also has OverHeat Protection, a safety lock to ensure safe pressure cooking. The only minor drawback of the Viva is that it's limited to 4 hours of cooking time. But most slow-cooked meals won't take you more than 4 hours, including pot roasts, pulled chicken and pork shoulder. In fact, if you cook anything for longer than that, it's likely to turn mushy, so this isn't something that would deter me from buying. This Instant Pot Viva also qualifies for Walmart's free shipping and should get to you by next week at the latest. Note that this deal appears limited to the black model, though it appears more silvery in the photos.

SodaStream If you're an avid sparkling water drinker like me, a SodaStream will pay for itself in just a few months, especially at this price. Walmart has the SodaStream Fizzi starter kit with a compact sparkling water maker, a 1-liter bottle and a cylinder of gas for $50 right now.

Zwilling USA The Germans know how to do knives right and Zwilling blades are the kind you'll find in pro kitchens the world over. There are some solid deals on Zwilling knives sitewide for Cyber Monday: Until tonight, take as much as 50% off select knife sets like this eight-piece stainless-steel steak knife set or this 8-inch forged chef's knife marked down more than 70% due to some visual imperfections.

Lodge If you cook steaks and burgers but get a little sad as grill season slips through your fingers, you definitely need some cast iron. It holds heat and imparts a real sear on meats better than anything else. Down to $15 is a hard one to pass up and when it comes to cast iron, Lodge is one of the best in the game.

Greenpan If you like nonstick cookware but are worried about the chemicals used in Teflon and other nonstick surfaces, ceramic is the way to go. GreenPan makes some of the best ceramic cookware and it's all on discount for Black Friday. Through Dec. 1 take 40% off the entire site and up to 60% of select items with special code CYBER40.

Nespresso Two sleek Nespresso Vertuo Next capsule espresso and coffee makers are down 50% to under $100 in a flash Black Friday sale on Best Buy. This sleek machine brews espresso and single-serve coffee in six different sizes and comes with a tasting box of 12 Nespresso capsules.

KitchenAid KitchenAid makes the best stand mixers in the game and this is its most powerful model. The bowl-lift mixer includes a coated flat beater, a power knead attachment, a spiral dough hook and a wire whip, along with the stainless-steel bowl. There are more than 10 attachments (sold separately) that'll turn this bona fide kitchen workhorse into a food grinder, an ice cream maker, a veggie spiralizer and more.

Keurig This Keurig model strikes a nice balance between not being too bulky and still having a large-enough reservoir -- 52 ounces -- that you won't be cursing it out for having to refill it every day. It's down to $70 at Best Buy and available in five colors, including a very bright teal. As with any Keurig, it'll brew any one of the hundreds of coffee, tea, chai and hot cocoa pods available from roasters far and wide. The strong brew setting is perfect if you plan on icing down your tea or coffee.

Vitamix This powerful Vitamix model generally retails for close to $400 so $225 is a nice price cut -- albeit for a certified reconditioned unit. It does include a free five-year warranty for peace of mind. You can snag the S50 in either jet black or cherry red and it'll ship for free. Wondering if a refurbished Vitamix is worth it? Check out this deep dive on the subject. Vitamix is also holding a sitewide sale through Dec. 31. You can take $50 off all new blenders, $60 off the Vitamix E310 and $75 off the amped-up Vitamix A3500.

Revolution This is a clear splurge gift, but I can say from firsthand experience that it's likely the best toaster money can buy. The Revolution is down $60, which is also an all-time low price for the smart toaster. Yes, it really does toast bread and bagels down to the exact Pantone shade you're looking for and does it in literal seconds. It's also got a very fun and futuristic digital interface so you can live your Jetsons breakfast fantasy.

Keurig Clocking in at less than 5 inches wide, the slim automatic pod coffee maker will fit virtually anywhere. It takes pods from any of the hundreds of brands that have made their drinks compatible with Keurig, from small indie roasters to bigger outfits such as Dunkin' and Starbucks. Because of its 46-ounce reservoir it's slightly deeper than the K-Mini, but otherwise, the dimensions are essentially the same. Best Buy will ship it for free or you can choose no-contact in-store pickup and grab it later today.

Lodge Enameled cast iron provides the much-coveted combination of heat retention and even heat distribution, making it perfect for braising meats and slow-cooking sauces, stews and soups. The sturdy enamel coating is easy to clean and safe to use on any cooktop or with any heat source. Lodge is one of the oldest American cookware companies, and its 5.5-quart signature Dutch oven is priced as low as we've seen it this year. It's available in cherry red or royal blue and ships for free.

Insignia This does all the things an Instant Pot does but you'll pay a third of the price. It also scores high marks in a whopping 4,000-plus verified purchase reviews, so don't stress if you're not as familiar with the brand name. We've done the digging.

This pan has earned a bit of a cult following, having made the rounds on morning talk shows and Instagram and often selling out or going on backorder. It's cute, to be sure, but it also claims to take the place of eight other kitchen tools. When we heard that we had to put it to the test and while eight might be a stretch, I will say it's a very impressive and well-designed piece of cookware and may still be sitting on my stovetop right now. The Always Pan is not only in stock right now but you can snag one for $50 off with special code SUPERSALE in a very rare sale on the cult-favorite multipurpose frying pan.

Instant Pot Last year, we would've said, "Don't ever pay more than $60 for a 6-quart," which is why that $49 at Walmart is still such a sweet deal, but if you want some luxury features like enhanced power for 70% faster cooking and a nifty progress indicator to track each recipe with precision, then the Duo Evo Plus is a worthy upgrade. All told there are about 20 enhancements from the previous model, including intuitive cooking programs for specific recipes and a precision dial for getting temps and timings exactly right. It's arguably the most advanced Instant Pot and $70 is by far the lowest price we've seen since it launched earlier this year. (The previous low on Amazon was $95.)

Instant Pot The Duo Nova is an updated version of the Duo and is considered one of the best models for beginners. It has all the important cooking functions including pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming and sauteing but also has an easy-seal lid that automatically seals the Instant Pot without you having to flip a toggle (one of the more annoying nuances of the original Instant Pot). It also has 14 one-touch Smart Programs for making specific foods such as ribs and chili.

Vitamix This is a very rare deal on one of the best blenders in the game. It's officially an Amazon Renewed product, meaning Amazon proper will cover you for 90 days if anything goes wrong (or you just want a refund). However, you also get a full three-year warranty from Vitamix, same as you'd get with a new one. Unlike some models, this one employs a low-profile design, meaning it should fit under kitchen cabinets. It offers 10 variable speeds and a dishwasher-safe lid and container. Amazon also has a pair of new blenders on discount during this Black Friday flash sale: A new Explorian is down to $250 (normally $350) and the slightly more powerful Pro series 750 is $390 (normally $599).

Stanley There are no two ways around it: These retro thermoses are cool in a very throwback sort of way. Not only that, but they'll keep your soup, coffee or hot cocoa hot for hours when you're on the late November hike or sitting outside for a socially distant family hang. A whole bunch of Stanley's signature green and silver thermoses, cook sets and food containers are 30% off right now and make perfect gifts for the outdoorsy type.

This story has been extensively updated with new deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.