Curb returns for its tenth season on HBO Now

photo: John P. Johnson/courtesy of HBO

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Over on Hulu, you can watch the complete season 8 of Married at First Sight. This is one of my guilty pleasures. In this reality show version of an arranged marriage, two people meet at the altar and get married. They are paired by a panel of experts. Sometimes hilarity ensues. Sometimes, not so much.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

Remember, Larry David is playing a guy named Larry David, but not Larry David. Got it?

