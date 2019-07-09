Cuphead heads to Netflix with its own animated series

The Cuphead video game stole the hearts of millions worldwide with its 1930s-style rubber hose animation and raked in awards after its 2017 debut. Now Netflix, in partnership with King Features Syndicate, is giving spunky brothers Cuphead and Mugman their own animated show -- The Cuphead Show.
Studio MDHR tweeted the news on Tuesday along with a peek at Cuphead's DLC expansion, The Delicious Last Course, due out in 2020.
The Cuphead Show will be based on the hit video game (rubber hose animation too!) developed by Studio MDHR and released in 2017. The game centers around Cuphead and his brother Mugman as they venture to repay their debt to the devil. It's a mixture of run-and-gun fighting with multiple boss fights on each level and it's no easy task to finish it.
It's unclear when the show will debut or what the plot will be. Netflix and Studio MDHR weren't immediately available for comment.
