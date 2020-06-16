This multifunction Cuisinart countertop oven is down to $70

Cuisinart

Get yourself a high functioning countertop oven and you're going to have some explaining to do to your big oven. Namely, why you've stopped using it almost entirely. Right now a highly rated Cuisinart convection toaster and pizza oven with 1,800 watts of multipurpose cooking power is down to just $70 at Amazon and Best Buy.

Now, truth be told, this oven has recently sold for as low as $61, but it's also been selling at its list price of $120 in recent days, which is why we're highlighting the drop back to $70. Toast, bake, broil and roast all your favorites from weeknight meals to pizza or fire up some fast, frozen appetizers for the game -- you know, whenever there actually is a game again someday. Amazon and Best Buy will ship the Cuisinart oven for free, or you can buy online at BB and take advantage of no-contact curbside pickup and grab it later today.