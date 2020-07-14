Treat yourself to all the waffles with a $30 Cuisinart Belgian flip waffle maker

Cuisinart

Listen, 2020 has been rough and that may be the understatement of the century. We all deserve an indulgence and that can absolutely come in an easily procured form like fluffy Belgian waffles via this Cuisinart flip waffle maker, currently down to just $30 (normally $70). The smart flip design allows you to rotate your waffle for even cooking, and the Cuisinart comes with a measuring cup so you never overfill the nonstick grid with batter. (Who hasn't done that before?). The cheapest we found it elsewhere was $41 on Amazon.

Best Buy also has a large Kalorik digital air fryer, down to $90 (originally $250) today. The large air fryer has nine presets and a glass window to watch the progress of your wings, fries and other tasty air fried foods. The Kalorik gets good marks for its function but be warned, there seems to be a discrepancy as to its size/capacity with some purchasers claiming the unit is not quite 10 quarts, but more like six. That's still larger than the average air fryer and plenty big enough for most jobs.