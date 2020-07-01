Crysis Remastered delayed after fans react to leaks

Crytek

It can run Crysis, maybe? Developer Crytek has delayed the Crysis Remastered gameplay reveal and release in the wake of fan feedback to Tuesday's leaks. An Xbox Live listing revealed the release date, then the trailer hit Switch eShop on Wednesday, prior to the official reveal.

The remastered version of the 2007 first person shooter was meant to hit Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC on July 23, for $30, but the developer opted to push back the gameplay reveal and release by "a few weeks."

We would like to share an important update with you all! pic.twitter.com/ylu0OisDf3 — Crysis (@Crysis) July 1, 2020

"You might be aware of the leak yesterday, and we want you to know: we've seen all the reactions - the good and the bad - and we're listening!" it said in a statement.

When Crysis came out on PC 13 years ago, it was among the most visually stunning games available. It was ported to PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2011, but lost the multiplayer and one level. The visuals still hold up in 2020, but the remaster's $30 price tag feels a little too high.

The original game got two sequels, in 2011 and 2013.