Couple uses Facebook to raise over $3.45M to reunite immigrant families

The couple from Silicon Valley takes a stand against the US' "zero tolerance" policy on undocumented immigrants.

Border Patrol Agents Detain Migrants Near US-Mexico Border

A 2-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the US-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas.

 John Moore/Getty Images

It turns out Facebook can help raise a lot of money when the cause is right.

Charlotte and Dave Wilner set up a fundraiser on Facebook on Saturday to help reunite families affected by the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" approach toward undocumented immigrants, USA Today reported Monday. At time of writing, over $3.45 million has been raised in just three days, with more than 84,000 contributors.

The couple felt "revulsed" by the more than 2,000 children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border. The topic has been under Silicon Valley scrutiny, with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella taking a stand Monday against the "forcible separation of children from their families at the border". Amazon's Jeff Bezos also donated $33 million to a scholarship fund for immigrants brought into the US illegally as children in January.

The funds raised in the Facebook campaign will benefit RAICES, a Texas nonprofit that provides free legal services to immigrants and refugees.

