Conor McGregor wins UFC bout in 40 seconds and fans are knocked out

What can you do in 40 seconds? Make a sandwich? Post a Facebook status? Flick through Netflix? In just 40 seconds on Saturday night, Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor made millions, earning a first-round TKO against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in the welterweight main event at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

"Cerrone was never in the fight," reports CBS News, CNET's parent site. "After McGregor missed a wild left cross to open the fight, he used his shoulder in the clinch to draw blood from Cerrone's nose. A brutal head kick followed before McGregor dropped him and finished him off with punches on the ground as referee Herb Dean waved off the fight."

Fans on social media were as dazed as Cerrone. "McGregor is back and he's back with a bang," wrote CBS journalist Brian Campbell.

@Cowboycerrone is a fucking great human. Took that loss like a champ and still loves his job. No ego. Just a fighter. @TheNotoriousMMA shocked me at least. I thought this would go at least three rounds. Lots of razzle, but also lots of dazzle. — Texas Assassin (@TexasAssassin) January 19, 2020

So when @TheNotoriousMMA TKOs somebody he gets paid millions of dollars but when I TKO somebody I get a police escort out of the youth tournament? Unbelievable. — Coach Casey Smith (@coachcasey13u) January 19, 2020

When you last 40 seconds but she understands 😂 #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/iP6GnkQkTv — newton (@97Nwtn) January 19, 2020

Man was in the ring for 40 seconds and looks like he just been hit by a bus

#UFC246 pic.twitter.com/abpMqzHe08 — Rakan (@r2_1q) January 19, 2020

Cowboys get their ass whooped in January, it’s just how it goes pic.twitter.com/CZBHbYd0X2 — NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) January 19, 2020

McGregor's shoulder strikes were especially impressive, and a novel move to many. "I've watched probably 100 fights and I've never seen shoulder strikes," wrote one Twitter user. "Swear to God I don't think I even knew that was legal."

The shoulder strike will forever be known as the 'Conor McGregor'.#UFC246 pic.twitter.com/cCwUWaqb9X — NedsAU (@NedsAus) January 19, 2020

Wow don’t think I’ve ever seen shoulder strikes in a fight before. Gunna have to steal that #UFC246 #TeamMcGregor pic.twitter.com/OMtUpj7xJm — Randy Wentworth (@randywentworth7) January 19, 2020

How the fuck do you shoulder strike? Do u just jump into your opponents face with your shoulder — Tyler (@KingOfIndie777) January 19, 2020

Some were laughing at those who paid $65 to watch the fight on pay-per-view. "The real winners are the one who didn't pay for that fight," wrote one Twitter user.

A pay per view purchaser looking back at the money he spent on #UFC246 to watch Conor McGregor fight pic.twitter.com/d9sO4fNP20 — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) January 19, 2020

People who paid to see the Conor McGregor fight 😬 #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/QNg4ZV0OSb — aman ❁ (@amanmurdhani) January 19, 2020

you goofy mf’s paid 65$ for a 40 second fight #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/JAd9xg1qlL — ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛᴊᴀɴɪᴛøʀ (@midteRming) January 19, 2020

Me paying $65 dollars to watch Conor McGregor for 40 seconds. #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/Bg9LqlPRyH — Dylan (@DylansRawTake) January 19, 2020

And many marveled at actor and gambler Dan Bilzerian, who posted to Instagram before the fight showing the large amount of money (exact figure undisclosed) he apparently bet on Cerrone to win. "Anyone want to check on Dan Bilzerian?" wrote sports analyst Darren Rovell. "He lost all of this in 40 seconds tonight."

Anyone want to check on Dan Bilzerian? He lost all of this in 40 seconds tonight pic.twitter.com/5w7Sik0QGS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 19, 2020

Did they even finish counting the money before the fight ended? — Jeffrey (@JeffreyHustle) January 19, 2020

Haha shit — Dan Bilzerian (@DanBilzerian) January 19, 2020

It's not exactly clear how much McGregor earned for those 40 seconds. Earlier this week, he projected an $80 million payday, CBS News reports. His disclosed pay was $3 million, but CBS points out that number does not include Reebok sponsorship bonuses, pay-per-view points or other undisclosed pay. But whatever the number, it was astonishing, especially when figured out by second.

"Conor predicted an 80 million dollar payout from this weekend," wrote one Twitter user. "He fought for 40 seconds. That man made 2 million dollars/second."

Conor predicted an 80 million dollar payout from this weekend. He fought for 40 seconds. That man made 2 million dollars/second 😳 — TheCheapSeats 🎭🎭 (@The_Nose_Bleeds) January 19, 2020

40 seconds work.

$80 million.



This is Conor McGregor’s world & we’re all just living in it.



💰💰💰#UFC246 pic.twitter.com/KV9wUz3UrJ — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) January 19, 2020

Average small touring band $100 for 30 minute set after 6-12 hours of driving

Conor MgGregor $50 million for a 40

Second fight 😂😂😂😂 — Joey Lancaster (@jodaspriest) January 19, 2020

A touching moment came after the brief fight, when losing fighter Cerrone's grandmother hugged both men. She embraced her bloody grandson during his post-fight interview, and even hugged his opponent. Grandma makes everything better!

"Cowboy's grandma didn't have to look so cute like that," wrote a fan. "Almost brought a tear to my eye."

Another pointed out, "McGregor's hug with Cowboy's grandma was longer than the fight."

Cowboys grandma didn’t have to look so cute like that. Almost brought a tear to my eye. Y she do dat? 🥺🥺🥺 — 💖 (@queencavo) January 19, 2020

Mcgreggor’s hug with with Cowboys grandma was longer than the fight — Ant (@AntR6S) January 19, 2020

Cowboy's grandma is a God damn treasure and we need to worship the FUCKING GROUND SHE WALKS ON!!!!!!!



😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — ♪C♫ (@corona_MMA) January 19, 2020

GIVE THE MIC TO CERRONE’S MEEMAW GOD DAMN YOU — Vince Mancini (@VinceMancini) January 19, 2020

Find you someone who looks at you like Cowboy Cerrone’s grandma looks at Conor Mcgregor ❤️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/bEXGfYgtDd — Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) January 19, 2020

Holly Holm, Carlos Diego Ferreira, Aleksei Oleinik and Brian Kelleher also won on Saturday night.

Fan talk now turns to who McGregor will take on next. UFC president Dana White says a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov is the likely next fight. Remember how that went last time? Things got so chaotic even Mike Tyson called the night crazy. Stay tuned.