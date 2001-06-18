Computer Sciences names president, COO

Computer Sciences named longtime employee Edward Boykin its new president and chief operating officer. Effective July 1, Boykin, currently a vice president and the head of CSC's financial services group, will take on the role of COO. The professional services giant said Boykin's appointment will allow CEO Van Honeycutt to reduce some of his daily duties and focus on the development of the company's global plans and direction.

Boykin, who joined Computer Sciences in 1966, will oversee the company's business divisions in Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas. Prior to joining El Segundo, Calif.-based Computer Sciences, Boykin, 62, worked as an aerospace technologist with NASA.