Comet Leonard is the best of 2021, visible now and may never visit again

Paul Macklin/Spaceweathergallery.com

This year's most promising comet for skywatchers is here and visible in pre-dawn skies right now.

At the beginning of 2021, researcher Greg Leonard discovered Comet C/2021 A1, now better known as Comet Leonard. At the time, it was heading in our direction from deep space, with the potential to be the brightest comet of the year.

No other superstar comets with the ability to outshine Leonard have emerged just yet, so it looks as if luminous Lenny will fulfill its potential.

"There are chances to easily see this comet by naked eye, even if under less than optimal conditions," wrote astronomer Gianluca Masi with the Virtual Telescope Project, based in Italy.

Of course, comets are infamously fickle about their plans and can disintegrate to almost nothing at just about any time as they draw closer to the sun. So far, though, Leonard is holding up as it prepares to makes its close pass by Earth on Sunday.

There are already reports of early risers spotting Leonard with the naked eye, but binoculars make for a better view with less squinting.

A number of astrophotographers have managed to snap some pretty impressive shots of Leonard sporting a green coma with a spiffy extended tail.

Comet #Leonard on Nov. 11, increased in brightness to magnitude 9.5 so it is already observable with small telescopes. pic.twitter.com/TISP1TamvB — Cometografía (@PepeChambo) November 29, 2021

After it passes us by, Leonard will reappear in evening skies next week as it heads away from us.

To see what has at least a chance of becoming a once-in-a-lifetime cosmic event, I recommend putting your location into a tracking app or website like TheSkyLive to get the best time and direction to look. For folks in North America like me, mark your calendars for Dec. 14, which is right after the comet passes by Earth and when it will become visible just above the horizon after sunset for many viewers.

This will be our only chance to see Leonard close up. Its journey here from deep space is estimated to have taken about 35,000 years, and the European Space Agency reported via Twitter that the comet's orbit is "slightly unbound to the sun."

"It will likely leave the solar system for good on its way out," the ESA tweeted.