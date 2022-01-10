Full House cast remembers Bob Saget: 'Best TV dad ever'

JC Olivera/WireImage

Tributes continued to pour in Monday for popular stand-up comedian, actor and TV host Bob Saget, who was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

"Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny," fellow comedian Marc Maron tweeted. Added Jon Stewart, "Just the funniest and nicest."

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of “a good egg”. Too soon he leaves. #RipBobSaget — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was a really good guy

This is very sad news

He Made a lot of people happy — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 10, 2022

Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,my condolences to his daughters & other family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 10, 2022

This is insane. He was so young, and one of the sweetest comics around. Kind and genuine every time you saw him. What a loss.



Bob Saget, Comic and Star of TV’s ‘Full House,’ Dies at 65 https://t.co/hpbbwYyOj3 — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) January 10, 2022

Absolutely stunned to hear about Bob Saget. He was always so kind and generous and hilarious. Gone too soon. #RIP — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) January 10, 2022

Great man. Funny as hell. Such a nice person. Love to Bob and his whole family pic.twitter.com/qP5RvpM9an — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 10, 2022

Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was so kind and when you spent time with him he made you laugh hard. He loved to be funny and he was hysterical. He was also there for everyone. A beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/jQuv5cAkuT — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was a powerhouse comedian who would make your sides hurt but he was so humble and unassuming about it. He was so gracious to others and so excited and inspired by up-and-coming comedians. He really set a great example of how to be generous and encouraging to newcomers. — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) January 10, 2022

TMZ was first to report the news of Saget's death. According to TMZ, he was found by police in his hotel room around 4 p.m. ET and pronounced dead soon afterward. Saget recently shared on a podcast that he'd been through a bout of COVID-19, the publication also reported. He also shared that he'd gotten a booster shot.

Saget was most famous for playing patriarch Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House, and hosted America's Funniest Home Videos between 1989 and 1997.

His fellow Full House stars expressed shock and sadness on learning of the news.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," tweeted John Stamos, who starred opposite him on the show. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

His TV daughters also shared love for the man who played their fictional father. "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has."

Candace Cameron Bure, who played another of his daughters on the sitcom, said, "I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I've ever known in my life."

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

Jodie Sweetin also shared her thoughts. "I would always say 'you're the best TV dad ever,'" Sweetin wrote on Instagram. "And he was."

No confirmed cause of death has been released yet, but, according to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, detectives found "no signs of foul play or drug use."

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Saget was in the middle of a stand-up tour called the I Don't Do Negative tour when he passed away. He tweeted as recently as early Sunday morning, celebrating a show in Jacksonville.