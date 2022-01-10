Full House cast remembers Bob Saget: 'Best TV dad ever'

Tributes continued to pour in Monday for popular stand-up comedian, actor and TV host Bob Saget, who was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.
"Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny," fellow comedian Marc Maron tweeted. Added Jon Stewart, "Just the funniest and nicest."
TMZ was first to report the news of Saget's death. According to TMZ, he was found by police in his hotel room around 4 p.m. ET and pronounced dead soon afterward. Saget recently shared on a podcast that he'd been through a bout of COVID-19, the publication also reported. He also shared that he'd gotten a booster shot.
Saget was most famous for playing patriarch Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House, and hosted America's Funniest Home Videos between 1989 and 1997.
His fellow Full House stars expressed shock and sadness on learning of the news.
"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," tweeted John Stamos, who starred opposite him on the show. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."
His TV daughters also shared love for the man who played their fictional father. "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has."
Candace Cameron Bure, who played another of his daughters on the sitcom, said, "I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I've ever known in my life."
Jodie Sweetin also shared her thoughts. "I would always say 'you're the best TV dad ever,'" Sweetin wrote on Instagram. "And he was."
No confirmed cause of death has been released yet, but, according to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, detectives found "no signs of foul play or drug use."
Saget was in the middle of a stand-up tour called the I Don't Do Negative tour when he passed away. He tweeted as recently as early Sunday morning, celebrating a show in Jacksonville.