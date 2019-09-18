Comcast

Comcast announced Wednesday that it's making Xfinity Flex free for internet-only customers. The streaming platform now provides access to more than 10,000 free movies and shows, Comcast said in a press release.

Comcast unveiled Xfinity Flex in March, charging $5 a month for an offering that includes a 4K HDR streaming box, voice remote and a digital interface. These are now being provided for free to those on Xfinity internet-only subscriptions, although additional boxes will cost $5 a month to lease and are limited to two per customer.

Xfinity Flex aggregates streaming options across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Amazon Music, Pandora, Showtime, iHeartRadio and HBO, along with content you can rent or buy, and free ad-supported shows.

Comcast said Wednesday it will soon add Hulu and NBC Universal's recently announced Peacock. It also includes livestreaming of news and sports from ESPN3, Tubi TV, Cheddar, Sky News, Pluto TV and Xumo.

Xfinity Flex also allows you to use your TV to manage your home Wi-Fi, including seeing what devices are connected, setting passwords and parental controls, pausing Wi-Fi access, seeing home security camera feeds and arming and disarming home security systems.

"Xfinity Flex gives customers a radically simple, aggregated television experience that personalizes their streaming choices across a sea of apps and services," Xfinity Services Executive Vice President Matt Strauss said Wednesday.

Part of the Xfinity Flex redesign is a "free to me" section that outlines the more than 10,000 free TV and movie options, as well as a refreshed home page with "live, immersive tiles." The Watch Live section points users to live programming, while Movies + Shows takes them to the renting and purchasing sections. There's also a music section.