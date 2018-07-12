Comcast ups Sky bid to $34 billion, escalating battle with Rupert Murdoch

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Comcast increased its bid for Sky to $34 billion Thursday, topping Fox's $32 billion offer.

The quick counteroffer suggests that the war to seize control of Britain's biggest pay-TV company is heating up, since the previous bid was $31 billion from Comcast in April.

The increased pace of bidding caused Sky shares to rise 3.2 percent in London Thursday, with investors anticipating further bids, Bloomberg reports.

"Comcast has long admired Sky and believes it is an outstanding company and a great fit with Comcast," the company said in statement.

Sky noted that both Comcast and Fox have both cleared their outstanding regulatory pre-conditions in terms of bidding.

Fox already owns 39.14 percent of Sky, but this effort to get a stronger hold on its entertainment assets is an element of Disney's possible $71.3 billion Fox takeover.

In the US, it has been in a separate bidding war with Comcast -- the nation's largest cable TV provider -- to buy 21st Century Fox's film and TV studios.

Fox owns major franchises including X-Men, Deadpool, Kingsmen and Planet of the Apes. It also owns animated films such as Ice Age and TV assets including The Simpsons and network FX.

