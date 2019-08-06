Comcast expands Internet Essentials to all low-income households

Comcast

Comcast is expanding its inexpensive Internet Essentials program to all low-income households throughout its entire service area, opening the program up to individuals with disabilities as well as senior citizens. The expansion of the program will more than double the number of households who can access the $9.95 a month service to about 7 million households.

The program was introduced eight years ago to help impoverished children, who received free or reduced lunch in schools, to get access to the internet at home. The program has been expanded 11 times to expand the eligibility requirements to include people receiving public housing benefits, low-income veterans and a pilot in several cities that offered the service to qualifying senior citizens.

This latest expansion is the largest to date and will now include people with disabilities, a group that Comcast executive vice president David Cohen says are disproportionately left out of the digital experience.

"According to research, people with disabilities are about three times more likely to say they never go online," he said on a call with reporters Tuesday. "They're also nearly 20 percentage points, less likely to subscribe to broadband at home."

Cohen said that this latest expansion is the culmination of the company's goal when it started the program in 2011 to "meaningfully and significantly close the digital divide for low-income Americans."

"The Internet is arguably the most important technological innovation in history," he said. "And it is unacceptable that we live in a country where millions of families and individuals are missing out on this life-changing resource."

Closing the Digital Divide

News of Comcast's expansion comes at a time when the Federal Communications Commission, Congress and President Donald Trump have talked a lot about the digital divide, primarily connecting people in rural communities who don't have access to broadband infrastructure.

But there is also a digital divide between affluent and low-income households in cities and suburbs where service does exist. That divide is worse for cities with the highest levels of poverty. According to U.S. Census data, households living in cities with the highest poverty rates, are up to 10 times more likely than those in communities with higher levels of income not to have broadband at home. For example, in Palo Alto, California, or Bethesda, Maryland – where poverty rates are very low, 94 percent of households are connected to the internet. But in Trenton, New Jersey, and Flint, Michigan – where poverty rates are way above the national average – 60 percent or more of households do not have broadband at home.

There are several reasons for this divide between internet haves and have nots with affordability being only one piece of the puzzle, explained Cohen. The main barrier is a mix of what Cohen said is a "complex mix of digital literacy, skills, fear and a lack of perceived need or interest in having the internet at home." The second, and third barriers include the lack of an internet capable computer and the cost of a monthly home internet subscription.

Internet Essentials tries to address all three issues, by providing low-cost service and affordable computers for under $150, which are subsidized by Comcast. But the company also works with dozens of non-profits throughout the country that provide free digital training to help provide the digital literacy needed to get people to utilize the program.

John Horrigan of the Technology Policy Institute, who helped write the FCC's 2010 National Broadband Plan, has researched the barriers to closing the digital divide. He's also looked closely at Comcast's program. Results from a survey conducted earlier this year of more than 1,200 Internet Essential customers found that the digital training is the key to getting people to use the service.

Horrigan added that the Internet Essentials customers are eager for more training. He said about 35% of Internet Essentials customers, who responded to the survey within three months of signing up for service had received digital skills training since getting service. But a large number said they were interested in some form of training with about two-thirds or 66%, who were interested in training on the privacy and security of their data. About 60% were interested in how to better communicate with their children's school, and 52% were interested in job or workforce development training.

"If the program's goals are to get people online and for online access to help people improve their lives, then training resources - typically at community anchors such as schools and libraries- are key, as are initiatives to make sure people are aware of them," he said.

Cohen admitted the expansion of the program would likely put pressure on its existing community partners, like the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. But he said the company will also tap into other already established relationships with other groups to help provide necessary digital training to new populations that will be served under the program.

"We've got existing relationships with virtually every major disability organization in America, at the National at the local level," he said. "And we intend to rely very heavily on those relationships, to help us to reach people with disabilities, and provide the same level of services. The Boys and Girls Clubs are creating for families with kids in school and for families with school aged children."

The Criticism

There has also been some criticism of Comcast's program. The biggest one is that speeds for the Internet Essential customers is capped at downloads of 15Mbps, the FCC has defined broadband speeds as a service that delivers at least 25 Mbps downloads.

Cohen pushed back on this notion. He said that 15 Mbps is "more than sufficient for our internet essentials customers to do everything on the internet that they need to do." For instance, he said this is plenty of bandwidth to access educational programs or to stream multiple videos in the home at once. He also pointed out that the modem provided to families at no additional charge as part of the program, also provides free Wi-Fi at home to connect multiple devices at once.

He also criticized the FCC for using 25 Mbps as the benchmark for defining broadband.

"With all due respect to the FCC, I think that the judgments that they have made around what it is that represents 'broadband' are as much politically driven as they are substantively driven," he said. He added that there has been no suggestion from the FCC that the 15 Mbps download speeds "are not more than sufficient to be able to provide a high quality internet experience."

He also pointed to the fact that Comcast has raised the connection speed for Internet Essentials, which started at downloads of 1.5 Mbps, four times since 2011.

"I think we've earned our chops in making the representation that it's our goal to get people connected to the Internet," he said. "We think we're in a sweet spot right now with the program and 15 Mbps down. But if that changes, as we've already done four times previously, we'll take a look at the speeds again."

How to qualify

To be eligible for Comcast's program, applicants need to show that they are participating in one or more government assistance programs, such as Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). A full list of these programs can be found at www.internetessentials.com.

Comcast already accepts applicants who have a student eligible to participate in the National School Lunch Program, live in public housing or receive HUD Housing Assistance, including Section 8 vouchers, or participate in the Veterans Pension Program, as well as low-income seniors and community college students in select pilot markets.