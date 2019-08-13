CNET también está disponible en español.

Coke pours new holiday flavors: cinnamon and spiced cranberry

Coca Cola wants to spice up the holiday season.

Coca Cola is debuting holiday flavors in September. 

 Coca-Cola

Most companies start decking the halls for Christmas hours after Halloween costumes are retired. Coca-Cola is getting a head start on the competition with two new flavors. The soda company plans to debut Coca-Cola Cinnamon and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry on Sept. 30, the company has confirmed. The flavors will stick around through New Year's Eve.

"Cola is a mix between citrus and brown spice flavors. Coca-Cola leans more toward the spice side and Pepsi leans more toward citrus," CandyHunting, a candy and food review account on Instagram, posted Monday.  "Adding extra cinnamon flavor will kick up that brown spice an extra notch." 

