Coinbase calls out SEC after threat to sue over crypto lending product

Coinbase slammed the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday after saying the cryptocurrency exchange had received a warning from the regulator over its upcoming Lend program. In a series of tweets, CEO Brian Armstrong accused the SEC of "really sketchy behavior" and "creating an unfair market."

7/ Look….we're committed to following the law. Sometimes the law is unclear. So if the SEC wants to publish guidance, we are also happy to follow that (it's nice if you actually enforce it evenly across the industry equally btw). — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 8, 2021

Coinbase disclosed in a blog post that it had received a Wells notice from the SEC, signaling the regulators intent to sue the company in court. The crypto exchange had been engaging with the SEC about it Lend product for six months before getting the notice last week, wrote Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal. He added that the SEC refused share their concerns or legal assessment of the Lend program.

"All we know is that we can either keep Lend off the market indefinitely without knowing why or we can be sued," wrote Grewal. "A healthy regulatory relationship should never leave the industry in that kind of bind without explanation."

The Lend program would let some customers "earn interest on select assets on Coinbase, starting with 4% APY on USD Coin (USDC)," according to the company. Coinbase announced plans for Lend in June, allowing customers to pre-enroll in the program. The SEC apparently told Coinbase they consider Lend to involve a security, which the company says it doesn't.

US regulators have reportedly started to raise concerns about programs that allow people to lend cryptocurrencies in return for interest, saying they should comply with securities laws. In July, New Jersey order crypto platform BlockFi to to stop offering interest-bearing accounts, reported Reuters.

Coinbase plans to delay the launch of its Lend product until at least October.

A spokesperson for the SEC said it doesn't comment on the "existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation."