Imagine losing your phone on the first day of a sprawling desert music festival overflowing with people -- a bitter reality for some attendees of the annual Coachella festival. But some phone theft victims at this year's event were able to quickly find redemption thanks to the Find My iPhone feature.

Indio Police Department/Facebook

After noticing their phones missing on Friday, iPhone owners activated the phone-tracking feature and were able to locate the potential thief, a man wandering with a backpack. The victims worked with security officers who detained the suspect until police arrived.

The suspect, according to police in Indio, Calfornia, was in possession of more than 100 stolen phones. Many of the phones were returned to the victims, while the rest were turned into Coachella's lost and found, which has an online retrieval program.

As for the phone thief, Reinaldo De Jesus Henao, 36, of New York, was arrested under suspicion of grand theft and possession of stolen property, police said. He was released after posting $10,000 bail, according to CBS Local 2.