CNET UK podcast 537: Huawei goes colourful and Andy secures his home

We've finally given the Samsung Galaxy S9 our verdict -- and a big stamp of approval to the bigger S9 Plus. Those phones have superb cameras, though Huawei's new launch is already shaping up to be stiff competition with its three cameras on the back.

Also up for discussion on the UK's best tech podcast is whether you should consider deleting your Facebook account following the Cambridge Analytica revelations and why Andy felt so much happier traveling abroad when he'd filled his house with Nest cameras.

Rich Trenholm also gives his verdict on new movie "Ready Player One" to say if it's worth a punt over the weekend.

