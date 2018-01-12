Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It's the first show of the year! *Blows horn*

In this week's show, Andy is joined by Katie Collins to go through their top picks of the goliath tech show that is CES. CNET has been roaming the vast show floor in Vegas to find only the coolest -- and weirdest -- tech around.

Up for discussion is Samsung's massive TV, Razer's concept phone/laptop hybrid and this creepy robot face.

Big mobile news hit this week too as Samsung's mobile boss confirmed that the company's next flagship phone -- the Galaxy S9 -- will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The duo cast their eyes over the most likely rumours for what this next superphone will be like.

CNET UK podcast 534 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Having trouble with the audio player? Try this link.

We're always hungry for your feedback, so pop your thoughts in the comments below or drop us a line at the address above. Oh, and if you've enjoyed the show, why not leave us a glowing review on iTunes? If you're done with our magnificent podcast and your ears are still thirsty, check out the podcasts CNET staffers listen to.

Now Playing: Watch this: How I battled the elements to capture Scotland's wildlife...

Subscribe to the CNET UK podcast:

CNET RSS

FeedBurner

iTunes

SoundCloud

Stitcher

TuneIn