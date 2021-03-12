CNET Book Club: Max Brooks on his new Minecraft Novel, The Mountain

"It's all about survival," says author Max Brooks of his work. "It could be a survival of individuals, it could be survival of countries."

That's certainly true of his groundbreaking zombie novel and its followup, , where a remote community of techies playing back-to-nature are trapped between an exploding volcano and a tribe of hungry Sasquatches.

"Pretty much every book I ever write, no matter how eclectic they seem, it's all the same theme."

Survival is also the theme of Minecraft, the granddaddy of just-stay-alive video games (not counting The Oregon Trail, I suppose). There, a pickaxe and your wits are the only constants in a sometimes unforgiving world of blocky monsters, but huge creations and new environments can also grow out of creativity and experimentation.

"When I first started playing with my son, I knew that this was not just special, but this is potentially world-changing," he says of his introduction to the game. "I'm not exaggerating when I say that I think that Minecraft has the potential to be the greatest teaching tool since Gutenberg printing press."

In a wide-ranging discussion, we talk to Brooks about his novels, but also the Prussian education model, the danger of self-driving cars, his favorite retro RPGs and our mutual love for the civilization-building games of Sid Meier.

The Mountain is Brooks' second Minecraft novel, a followup to 2017's . In the new book, the same nameless protagonist navigates the game-like world and makes his way to a new land. There he finds something he can't craft, stack or deconstruct -- another person.

