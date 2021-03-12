Stimulus check timeline Track your stimulus check Child tax credit Bethesda games on Xbox Game Pass PS5 restock Apple Watch software update
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

CNET Book Club: Max Brooks on his new Minecraft Novel, The Mountain

The World War Z author talks about surviving zombies, bigfoot and Ender Dragons.

"It's all about survival," says author Max Brooks of his work. "It could be a survival of individuals, it could be survival of countries." 

That's certainly true of his groundbreaking zombie novel World War Z and its followup, Devolution, where a remote community of techies playing back-to-nature are trapped between an exploding volcano and a tribe of hungry Sasquatches. 

Now playing: Watch this: Max Brooks on surviving zombies, Bigfoot and Minecraft
44:51

"Pretty much every book I ever write, no matter how eclectic they seem, it's all the same theme." 

mountain
Penguin Random House

Survival is also the theme of Minecraft, the granddaddy of just-stay-alive video games (not counting The Oregon Trail, I suppose). There, a pickaxe and your wits are the only constants in a sometimes unforgiving world of blocky monsters, but huge creations and new environments can also grow out of creativity and experimentation. 

"When I first started playing with my son, I knew that this was not just special, but this is potentially world-changing," he says of his introduction to the game. "I'm not exaggerating when I say that I think that Minecraft has the potential to be the greatest teaching tool since Gutenberg printing press."

In a wide-ranging discussion, we talk to Brooks about his novels, but also the Prussian education model, the danger of self-driving cars, his favorite retro RPGs and our mutual love for the civilization-building games of Sid Meier. 

The Mountain is Brooks' second Minecraft novel, a followup to 2017's The Island. In the new book, the same nameless protagonist navigates the game-like world and makes his way to a new land. There he finds something he can't craft, stack or deconstruct -- another person.

About CNET Book Club

The Book Club is an occasional series hosted by a pair of self-proclaimed book experts: Dan Ackerman (author of the nonfiction video game history book The Tetris Effect), and Scott Stein, a playwright and screenwriter. We'll be announcing our next Book Club selection soon, so send us your suggestions and keep an eye out for updates on Twitter at @danackerman and @jetscott.

See The Mountain at Amazon