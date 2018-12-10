CNET también está disponible en español.

CNET Book Club: Holiday 2018 gift guide special

Find a great gift idea with these books that are only available, or only really work, in physical dead-tree form, from a lavishly illustrated history of Dungeons and Dragons to the creativity-inspiring Wonderbook.

For many readers, ourselves included, books are most often consumed via Kindle or another e-book platform. Sure, there's something lost in the transition from paper to screen, but the convenience and storage capacity of Kindle readers, or phones and tablets using e-book software, far outweighs the compromises. Except when the opposite is true. 

Some books work better, or only, in physical format. We've compiled some of our favorites for a special Holiday Gift Guide edition of CNET Book Club, where we talk about awesome art books, tabletop books and just plain strange books that will never translate well to a Kindle screen. On the plus side, they make excellent real-world holiday gifts, and look better wrapped up than an ebook gift code. 

Dan's picks:

Dungeons and Dragons Art and Arcana: A Visual History
by Sam Witwer, Michael Witwer, Kyle Newman and Jon Peterson

Art and Arcana at Amazon

House of Leaves
by Mark Z. Danielewski

House of Leaves at Amazon

Ship of Theseus
by JJ Abrams and Doug Dorst

Ship of Theseus at Amazon

Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down
by Gina McIntyre

Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down at Amazon

Paperbacks from Hell
by Grady Hendrix

Paperbacks from Hell at Amazon

The Moviemaking Magic of Star Wars: Creatures & Aliens
by Mark Salisbury 

Star Wars: Creatures & Aliens at Amazon

Giraffes on Horseback Salad
by Josh Frank, Tim Heidecker and Manuela Pertega

Giraffes on Horseback Salad
A spread from Wonderbook. 

Scott's Picks

Wonderbook
by Jeff Vandermeer

Wonderbook at Amazon

Theory of Fun for Game Design
by Raph Koster

Theory of Fun at Amazon

The Electric State
by Simon Stalenhag

The Electric State at Amazon

Codex Seraphinianus
by Luigi Serafini

Codex Seraphinianus at Amazon

About CNET Book Club

The Book Club is hosted by a pair of self-proclaimed book experts: Dan Ackerman (author of the nonfiction video game history book "The Tetris Effect"), and Scott Stein, a playwright and screenwriter. We'll be announcing our next Book Club selection soon, so send us your suggestions and keep an eye out for updates on Twitter at @danackerman and @jetscott.

Previous episodes

