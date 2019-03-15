Climate strike: Students the world over take to streets demanding action

The next time you think today's kids only care about playing video games and posting selfies on Instagram, remember the day hundreds of thousands of kids around the world took to the streets to raise awareness of climate change.

On Friday, students protested the lack of action from adults on environmental issues with the #ClimateStrike walkouts.

Many were inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who was just nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

Last year, Thunberg gave a popular TED Talk explaining why she walked out of school and organized a strike to raise awareness of global warming. She protested outside the Swedish parliament and in the process grabbed the world's attention.

"The climate crisis has already been solved; we already have all the facts and solutions," Thunberg said in the talk. "All we have to do is to wake up and change."

Students around the world are striking today to demand action on climate change. Many were inspired by 16-year-old @GretaThunberg, who was just nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.



Watch Greta's full TED Talk here: https://t.co/VVDR58QgSO #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/olAjLgHvtL — TED Talks (@TEDTalks) March 15, 2019

Students inspired by Thunberg planned walkouts all over the globe Friday, including remote places like Antarctica. In a tweet, Thunberg said over 1 million people participated in 125 countries, citing numbers from climate action group 350.org.

Last year, the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) revealed in an alarming report that even if we meet the targets set by the Paris climate accord and stop our reliance on fossil fuels, the world faces serious impacts of climate change. So youth protests like #ClimateStrike could help remind the older generation that action needs to be taken.

"Today you are hearing from children all over the world," teen activist Alexandria Villasenor told a crowd at the New York City climate strike protests. "We are telling you, we are trapped, and the time has come for you to turn the furnace off and save us all."

With the #ClimateStrike hashtag trending on Twitter, teens and adults alike are sharing photos, videos and thoughts about the worldwide mass protests and calls to action.

There’s an estimated 20,000 schoolkids including myself at the #ClimateStrike today in London. These are absolutely inspiring scenes with 100’s from each school across the city. Young people are political - we’re taking a stand and we’re not stopping anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/ejjB5titGL — Hasan Patel 🌹 (@CorbynistaTeen) March 15, 2019

LOOK AT THE SIZE OF THE MARCH IN BRUSSELS!!! Young people are rising in 2052 places in 123 countries on every continents.



There is no time to waste. We must #ActOnClimate. #climatestrike #klimaatstaking #FridayForFutures #GreenNewDeal @GretaThunberg 🎬 via @JohnHyphen pic.twitter.com/3CGLMDYE8v — Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) March 15, 2019

Hundreds of young people striking outside the MA State House right now! The energy here is amazing and inspiring! 🌎 (video better with volume on) #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/xXWZb8zPzh — Mass Sierra Club (@MassSierraClub) March 15, 2019

There are thousands of students on the streets of Dublin taking part in #climatestrike pic.twitter.com/BkcJ8fxTPP — Natura Token (@naturatoken) March 15, 2019

My son JJ



He stood alone at his school in Ck-on-Shannon, Co. #Leitrim for #ClimateStrike - but he stood there in the knowledge that millions of kids, all over the world are standing with him today.



❤



Very proud Mum moment!#Ireland #ClimateStrike #fridaysforfuture pic.twitter.com/ksua2hbO02 — Leah Doherty (@LeahNiD) March 15, 2019

"We are not responsible ... I am here to say NO MORE." #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/NXYjMaRIxq — Sierra Student Co. (@Sierrastudent) March 15, 2019

@GretaThunberg today in Helsinki we had at least 5 000 young people marching and striking for their future! We haven't seen anything like this in Finland😍🌍💚#ClimateStrike #FridaysForFuture #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/PTOqwkeQO0 — Atte Ahokas🇫🇮🇪🇺🌍 (@A_Ahokas) March 15, 2019