Clearview AI's entire client list stolen in data breach

James Martin / CNET

Clearview AI, a facial recognition company with many privacy concerns, said Wednesday that it suffered a data breach. The data stolen included its entire list of customers, the number of searches those customers have made and how many accounts each customer had set up.

"Security is Clearview's top priority," Tor Ekeland, Clearview AI's attorney, said in a statement. "Unfortunately, data breaches are part of life in the 21st century. Our servers were never accessed. We patched the flaw, and continue to work to strengthen our security."

The company did not specify the flaw. The data breach was first reported by The Daily Beast.

Clearview's clients are mostly law enforcement agencies, with police departments in Toronto, Atlanta and Florida all using the technology. The company has a database of 3 billion photos that it collected from the internet, including websites like YouTube, Facebook, Venmo and LinkedIn.

Clearview said that the database of images wasn't hacked.

Its photo-scraping and facial recognition capabilities have raised privacy concerns. Lawmakers like Sen. Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, have said that the company poses "chilling privacy risks." Those concerns have led the New Jersey attorney general to ban police from using Clearview AI across the state.

Tech giants like Google, Facebook and Microsoft have also sent Clearview AI cease-and-desist letters for scraping images hosted on their platforms.